The attorney for a City Council member removed from his Ward 3 seat last week said Friday she will ask the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn a district judge’s ruling.
Tracy Shumacher, who is representing Kelly Lynn, also said she will seek an order of stay as early as Monday that would allow Lynn to return to the dais in time for Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.
On April 27, McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards ruled Lynn violated a dual office provision when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka in January.
Lynn automatically forfeited his council seat when he accepted the position, according to Edwards, citing prior state Supreme Court opinions.
Schumacher told The Transcript on Friday she will appeal the ruling to the high court and seek a stay in district court.
“(The) deadline is Monday,” Schumacher said in a text. “We will get it filed Monday.”
Schumacher had no further comment.
Elected in 2021, Lynn lost his reelection bid Feb. 14 when voters chose Bree Montoya to represent Ward 3. He remained seated because his term does not expire until the first Tuesday in July, according to the City Charter.
At a hearing last month, attorneys for the city argued state law prohibits elected official from holding two offices at the same time, adding the roles of council member and municipal judge are defined as offices by state statute.
The city stated in their court argument the only exceptions are municipal judges who serve as a city judge in more than one community.
Schumacher argued that exceptions to the law exist for municipal judges because there is no conflict of interest between the two positions.
Edwards agreed with the city.
Following the ruling, Montoya said she had completed her training and would be happy to be sworn in.
Mayor Larry Heikkila said he had not yet conferred with Walker to know how the city would proceed.
Walker said Friday the city had yet to schedule Montoya swearing in. When asked how the city would proceed in light of Lynn’s decision to appeal, she did not respond.
