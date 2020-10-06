The Norman City Council stared down scaled back and underfunded projects in the Norman Forward Sales Tax Fund during its Tuesday night study session.
Some on the council said they could not support taking funds away from one budget to give to another, while others believed some priorities needed to move forward first. The indoor aquatics center has been scaled back from a 50-meter pool to 25 meters, and plans for softball and football practice fields have been cut by more than half.
Meanwhile, the Norman Forward Senior Wellness Center ad hoc committee unanimously recommended a project location in the Porter Campus along Findlay Avenue but also insisted the council fund a $4.8 million deficit for the $12.1 million facility. The committee wants the council to build it in one phase instead of a pay-as-you-go plan.
Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall and Ward 6 Councilor Elizabeth Foreman wanted to make the long-awaited senior center a priority.
“I think that our priority needs to be on the senior center,” Foreman said. “We could start doing that now and build it out, but I think that should be the top priority over some of these other parks projects. The bond failed because people weren’t happy with us.”
Foreman said if the council expects the public to support future needs in the city, then it needed to build trust with the public.
Hall said she supported fully funding the senior center, especially with historic voter support.
“Our challenge, of course, is to identify the funding, but I think we certainly understand the consensus of our community to support the senior center since it’s been passed twice by our voters (in 2008 and 2015), so we know we have the support for that,” she said.
Ward 1 Kate Bierman and Ward 7 Stephen Holman expressed caution about spending more money than it had budgeted for projects.
Bierman said voters sent a clear message, declining to prop up lagging sales tax revenue for the projects with an $85.6 million bond.
“The bond vote seemed pretty clear that they wanted us to work within the budgets we have, not find the money to make the buildings more expansive — that would require more annual maintenance and more annual costs for the city,” Bierman said.
She also expressed her hesitation to support plans for projects like the senior center and indoor multi-sport and aquatics facility without operating agreements or occupancy agreements. Parks and Recreation Director Jud Foster pointed out operating agreements have been contingent on “knowing what kind of building” they would have.
Holman said the council should continue to be careful not to take funds away from certain projects to benefit others.
“One of the things the council has struggled with the last five years is how to get these projects done without taking funding away from others,” he said.
As much as he wanted to see the senior center completed, Holman said he wasn’t sure “where in Norman Forward to pull that ($4.8 million).”
City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco told the council he has projected an accumulative $9.6 million drop in revenue for the fund by 2030, but he reminded them that the city saved $5 million in the first round of Norman Forward’s completed projects.
Mayor Breea Clark urged the council not “to kick the can down the road” as staff expects to have action items related to projects before council in the next 30 days.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
