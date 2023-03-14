Comments made by a recently elected City Council member to “crackdown” on homeless encampments were met with criticism Tuesday from some colleagues and a local shelter advocate.
Austin Ball, who represents Ward 1, posted the remarks on his official Facebook page.
Ball suggested getting law enforcement involved to remove homeless people who are not “taking advantage” of the warming shelter or other services provided by the city.
“I feel it is imperative we act now to get those who don’t want help off our streets,” he posted. “The people who are utilizing our shelter nightly obviously are taking the first steps in getting help, are not breaking our laws, are not doing drugs, and are off our streets for at least 8 hours a night.
“Those who are not taking advantage of the shelter are choosing this path because they don’t want help and in the case of my family member who told us point blank, because they can’t do drugs there.”
Ball said he has proposed to Norman police Chief Kevin Foster and Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason “that we do a massive crackdown at night on those who are breaking our laws by trespassing, illegally camping, and not taking advantage of the resources we provide and to use the full weight of our legal system and laws already on the books to force these individuals to get help and get off our streets or to move on.”
His comments came a few days after the council agreed to approve an amended contract with the nonprofit organization, Food & Shelter Inc., to extend the city’s temporary shelter for an additional 90 days.
Food & Shelter Executive Director April Doshier said Ball’s comments are “full of misinformation, immoral and dangerous.”
“People who sleep outside are subject to cruel behaviors and those have increased with the ugly rhetoric that has taken place in Norman lately,” she told The Transcript. “Comments like these can inspire people to take matters into their own hands and they are dangerous.”
Doshier said just because someone is sleeping outside does not mean they are on drugs or refuse to find housing.
“The idea those folks are not trying to help themselves is just wrong,” she said. “I know many men and women sleeping outside who are working, engaged in services and involved in a housing plan. The thing that slows them down is moving every day.”
Doshier said there are many reasons people outside, including a shelter that does not adequately serve the needs of the community.
Animals, she added, are not allowed in the shelter.
Ball countered by telling The Transcript he would contact the city’s animal welfare center and pet adoption organizations to see if that would help.
He made it clear those who are not choosing to get help “are taking advantage of our city.”
Ball said he supports the warming shelter “for the time being” because people are off the streets and getting help.
“That’s a win-win for me,” he said.
Council reaction
Councilor Helen Grant, who represents Ward 4, said no one “can assume who wants help and who does not. We don’t have enough beds for everyone who wants one.”
Grant supports a “housing first” model which finds that people are more likely to become permanently housed if they have shelter.
“Even entities like the Veterans Administration advocate and practice the housing first model,” Grant said. “We don’t have enough beds for everyone who wants one.”
Ward 3 council member Kelly Lynn said he supports “any legal measures available to us to be implemented.”
“I definitely desire a strong enforcement effort for our law enforcement and our partners,” Lynn told The Transcript.
Ward 7’s Stephen T. Holman said he had not seen Ball’s comments, but would not be in favor of any arrests related to homelessness.
“I wouldn’t think arresting people would be an effective action for our city to take if that is what it means,” Holman said.
Reached Tuesday night, Norman police Major Brent Barbour issued the following statement: “The Norman Police Department will always strive to ensure the safety of our community and support those seeking assistance no matter the circumstances they may be in.”
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Hunter McKee declined to comment.
