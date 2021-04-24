Norman citizens may see fewer parking spaces but more businesses if a committee pursues a plan to implement a parking maximum for new commercial development.
The Community Planning and Transportation Committee Thursday discussed possible changes to the city’s code requirements as part of a two-year goal to incentivize “green building codes,” an office memo from Planning and Community Development reads.
City Council Ward 4 Lee Hall, Ward 7 Stephen Holman and Ward 8 Matt Peacock were in favor of rethinking parking space requirements in light of new shopping and dining trends that may become more commonplace.
A recent study by Arity, a transportation and technology data company, found a growing number of Americans — especially millennials — are choosing not to own a car as ride-share companies and public transportation increase in popularity.
Peacock quoted a staff report that said there are 3.5 parking spaces for every car in America.
“So to me that means we’re three-and-a-half times overbuilt in our parking infrastructure,” Peacock said. “There’s this myth out there that if you don’t have enough parking, that people will not come to your establishment. I think that’s the furthest thing from the truth. If you have something that is enough of a draw, people will park and find a way to walk there.
“I think OU [University of Oklahoma] football is the perfect example of this. We don’t have massive parking lots around the stadium, but 100,000 people still find a way to get in there.”
Big box stores like Target build an excessive number of parking spaces to accommodate a few peak shopping days, he said. Holman noted that fewer customers are being drawn in by even the historically high-traffic retail events like Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.
Norman’s existing parking code requires a minimum of spaces according to the building’s use, from residential and office space to retail and dining. It does not set a maximum required number of parking spots.
Hall praised Campus Corner’s new Noun Hotel for choosing to lease parking from a nearby church, which only uses its spaces on Sundays and for small meetings during the week.
“That property will have zero parking spaces [added] and is a great example of shared parking,” Hall said. “That hotel is completely dependent on shared parking.”
Peacock pointed out that sprawling commercial development sites cost more when it comes to infrastructure. The further apart structures are in a development to allow for excess parking, the more water and sewer lines must stretch to accommodate them, and the more the city spends to maintain it, he said.
“It’s why main streets are so attractive,” Peacock said. “They were built before the automobile was really a thing, at least before massive car ownership was a thing. So, you look at buildings on Main Street, they literally share bricks. They’re built on top of each other. There’s no room for a space in between. That is an example of the kind of walkable, healthy sidewalk that I’m looking to create all across the city.”
Hall said in “center city” Norman, the opposite is happening. More shops, more sidewalks and less parking have been envisioned through the Center City Form Based Code.
“I think it’s just completely counter to what we’re trying to accomplish and that is a very recent practice we’re seeing, and that the planning department is seeing, is the very place where we want to increase density and have that active sidewalk — we now have developers that are tearing down structures and putting in a parking lot instead next to a three-story building,” Hall said. “This is coming up more and more and more, and it’s a good time to recognize the way we’re doing it right now isn’t getting the result that we want.”
Peacock speculated that such areas of town are more likely to keep shoppers spending money in Norman, turning to Oklahoma City’s Bricktown as an example. Downtown Oklahoma City has added a streetcar and parking garages in recent years.
“You park your car once,” Peacock said. “You get on the street car, you spend all your sales tax dollars in downtown Oklahoma City. You never get in your car and leave. To me, that is the goal and the future, the long term vision of this. We’ve incentivized people so much to not drive their car, that they’re now walking from place to place spending their tax dollars.”
