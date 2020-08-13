Hours after City Council’s Ward 3 Alison Petrone announced testing positive for COVID-19, Unite Norman filed its petition recall for the councilor with 3,300 signatures.
Petrone said she received her test results late Wednesday and more results could emerge from other councilors. The council will participate in an annual retreat this weekend to set goals for the following year.
“The mayor asked us to get tested before the retreat this weekend out of an abundance of caution,” Petrone said.
Petrone said she hopes the public will take into consideration how easy it is to become infected even when precautions are taken, much less if one is careless.
“I was shocked it came back positive,” she said. “I’ve been extremely careful. I didn’t really have any symptoms, just mild nuisances that I didn’t really notice.”
Petrone said she will follow the guidelines to quarantine and that her family is being tested.
“I don’t have any idea how I got it,” she said.
Despite the diagnosis, the councilor said she will carry on her duties and will participate virtually in the retreat.
“I would ask for everyone’s thoughts and prayers, but more than anything, I just wanted to be honest and let them know I will still participate,” she said.
Clark, Ward 1 Kate Bierman, Ward 2 Lee Hall, Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman and Ward 7 Stephen Holman said they tested negative. Ward 8 Matt Peacock could not be reached for comment.
Petrone released a statement following the news that signatures were filed.
“I will continue to represent the many diverse voices of Ward 3, irrespective of the signature drive,” she said. “City business never ceases. I am eager to see our community return to its neighborly cohesive manner, and I am committed to doing my part as Ward 3 Councilor to restore the amicable quality of life we have enjoyed as Norman residents.”
RECALL
While Unite Norman turned more than the 2,500 required signatures for Petrone, its founders declined to say if they had enough for Bierman, Holman and Mayor Breea Clark until they return to file more petition signatures.
Co-founder Sassan Moghadam said the group would not comment “until we file tomorrow.”
On Wednesday, the organization requested a 10-day extension past the Aug. 14 deadline, alleging harassment hampering their ability to gain signatures. The conditions did not merit an extension under the city charter, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said.
While a prepared statement Wednesday said Unite Norman would consider legal action, Chairman Russell Smith would not elaborate on any legal strategy Thursday.
Smith said Unite Norman wanted to give everyone the opportunity to sign the recall effort. He declined to say which wards needed more signatures.
"We’re asking for an extension all the way around,” Smith said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
