City Council’s Ward 3 Alison Petrone has tested positive for COVID-19, she informed The Transcript Thursday afternoon.
Petrone said she received the results late Wednesday. More results could emerge from other councilors. The council will participate in an annual retreat this weekend to set goals for the following year.
“The mayor asked us to get tested before the retreat this weekend out of an abundance of caution,” Petrone said.
Petrone said she hopes the public will take into consideration how easy it is to become infected even when precautions are taken, much less if one is careless.
“I was shocked it came back positive,” she said. “I’ve been extremely careful. I didn’t really have any symptoms, just mild nuisances that I didn’t really notice.”
Petrone said she will follow the guidelines to quarantine and that her family is being tested. Her children have tested negative.
“I don’t have any idea how I got it,” she said.
Despite the diagnosis, the councilor said she will carry on her duties and will participate virtually in the retreat.
“I would ask for everyone’s thoughts and prayers, but more than anything I just wanted to be honest and let them know I will still participate,” she said.
The recall effort Unite Norman is targeting Petrone along with several councilors and the mayor. Petrone said she does not plan to resign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.