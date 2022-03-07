Cleveland County now has nearly $17 million of American Rescue Plan Act money ready to spend on services.
County commissioners voted Monday to claim $10 million of loss revenue from ARPA for a service plan to direct dollars toward infrastructure, broadband, community service, behavioral health and public health initiatives.
They also voted to send ARPA appropriations of $4 million to the Alan J. Couch juvenile detention center for renovation, $2 million for nonprofit support and $900,000 for a healthy living project at The Well.
The appropriations approved Monday are part of $55 million the county will receive through ARPA. It has received the first half and will receive the second half in the coming months, District 1 commissioner Rod Cleveland said.
The $10 million of loss revenue will be spent with legal counsel from 929 Strategies, which the commission hired in 2021 for the expenditure process. 929 Strategies Founder Melissa Houston told commissioners the $10 million appropriation was recommended after the U.S. Treasury released its most recent ARPA spending rules.
Commissioners will appropriate projects within the $10 million as long as they fall within the categories of infrastructure, broadband, community service, behavioral health or public health, Cleveland said.
“We believe these are some of those goals, the projects, that fit within what we’re trying to achieve in the county,” Houston said at the meeting Monday.
Projects for the $2 million set aside for nonprofit support will also be assessed before administration, Houston said.
The $4 million for the renovation of the Couch Juvenile Detention Center will help offset a $12 million addition to the center announced earlier this year, Cleveland said. The county announced in February that the addition would be paid for through its one-eighth percent public safety sales tax.
The addition will add two beds, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant rooms and space for mental health, educational and substance abuse services, the county said in its February announcement.
Cleveland explained this project falls under ARPA spending because it’s a project that got interrupted by COVID-19.
The county will use the $900,000 appropriation to execute health projects facilitated through The Well. These could be services in tandem with the Norman Farm Market, said District 2 Darry Stacy.
The commissioners voted unanimously on all appropriations except for the health project appropriation, which Cleveland voted against.