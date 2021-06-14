The Cleveland County Budget Board will host a public hearing today on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2022 budget, an agenda shows.
District 1 Rod Cleveland said the hearing, set for 10:30 a.m. today, is a requirement of the county’s remaining days as a budget board county.
Earlier this year, the commission voted 2-1 to dissolve the budget board effective July 1, a move residents and local elected officials say diminishes government transparency.
The county will operate under an excise board system at the start of the fiscal year and will be scheduled to adopt its Fiscal Year 2022 budget by September, the agenda indicates.
Discussions on the employee benefits committee, human resources department and purchasing department also are scheduled for today’s meeting.
The agenda shows cash appropriations and fund transfers in addition to county business and final public comments.
Following the budget board’s meeting, at 1 p.m., the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners will see to routine business items and an executive session regarding the employment of the building maintenance supervisor.
A copy of both the budget board and BOCC agenda is available at clevelandcountyok.com/agendacenter.
