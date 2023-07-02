City and county courthouse offices will be open Monday but will close Tuesday in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Trash service, including recycling and commercial pickup, will remain on schedule Tuesday. The compost facility, 398 Bratcher Miner Road, and the transfer station, 3901 S. Chautauqua Ave. will be open normal hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Transit will not operate Tuesday.
While the city’s senior center, Little Ax Community Center, Irving, Whittier and 12th Avenue Recreation Centers will be closed, Westwood golf and tennis will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the aquatic center will be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.