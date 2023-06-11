A new state law, which Cleveland County’s court clerk assisted in developing, will guarantee the right to see a judge to address court fines.
The bill, passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, creates pathways for debtors to pay off fines and avoid going to prison.
Beginning in September, Court Clerk Marilyn Williams met regularly with Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, and state Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, to write House Bill 2259, which strengthens rights for those who owe court fines.
The new bill will guarantee the right to a cost hearing, previously called a Rule 8 hearing or a cost docket hearing, where a person who owes court fines can meet with a judge to address payment plans, or have fines dismissed.
Defendants can also choose to do community service in lieu of paying off court fines.
Reduced minimum payments
Williams said a key part of the bill is it will consolidate the amount defendants will have to pay to start a payment plan.
“Each court sets the minimum amount they will accept for each case,” she said. “For example, you may have Pittsburgh County that sets a $250 minimum, or Cleveland County, which has a $100 minimum. While that number will stay the same, instead of it being per case, it will cover all cases in that jurisdiction.”
This means if Cleveland County sets a $100 minimum to start a payment plan, and a defendant has five cases, they will only have to pay $100, rather than $500 to get their cased recalled and set up a payment plan.
Williams said that this will make it easier to keep residents out of the Cleveland County Detention Center while alleviating the stress from overcrowding on jails across Oklahoma.
Traditionally, when people fail to pay their fines, their names are turned over to a collection agency, which can charge an additional 30% in interest.
Williams said most court clerks shied away from sending delinquent names to agencies because those who can’t pay their fines likely can’t pay the interest.
Until now, counties have had little standard to address delinquent payers.
According to a study by The Wilson Center for Science and Justice, about 36% of 2,707 adults nationwide said they received a court-related fine in the past 10 years, with 26% of respondents saying they still owe money on that fine.
Thirty percent of those who still owe a fine said they don’t anticipate ever paying it off fully.
Waived fines jump
Cleveland County District Court waived $2,204,917.17 in fines in 2022, up from $1,705,860.27 waived in 2021. Since 2016, the court has waived $10,384,738.27 in court fines because defendants did not have the ability to pay.
"Among those who have had their fines waived are unsheltered people in Cleveland County, but keep in mind that court costs and fines are waived most of the time for graduates of recovery courts," District Judge Thad Balkman told The Transcript.
Balkman said the $100 minimum payment feature contained in the bill could be lowered if defendants can convince the judge that the minimum is too high.
Ed Wunch is criminal justice debt attorney for Legal Aid, a nonprofit that provides council for economically-disadvantaged people.
Wunch said before HB 2259 passed, Rule 8.5 of the Court of Criminal Appeals required some fines to be dismissed based on physical disability or poverty, but lack of uniformity on how it was implemented prevented many from taking advantage of the rule.
“Unfortunately, what unable to pay means under Rule 8.5 is a little open to interpretation,” he said.
Wunch pointed to many unhoused individuals in Cleveland County that can’t pay fines, so judges have offered leniency by accepting what could be paid and forgiving the difference.
“In other counties they might say, ‘well, you haven’t tried hard enough. You’ve only been trying for five years to pay these off. We’ll give you another five years to pay these off,’” Wunch said. “And and so it becomes this kind of cycle.”
The law, which goes into effect Nov. 1, will issue warnings to those who are delinquent, encouraging them to set up a court date for a cost hearing within 10 days. If they do this, the citation and release warrant will be dismissed.
If the debtor does not respond to the letter within the allotted time, at that point, the court can issue a warrant.
Sterling said the bill is a common sense response to addressing poverty throughout the state.
“I think we have come to a point in the judicial and public safety process where we can no longer turn a blind eye to the inability to collect court costs, fines and fees in an efficient manner,” he said. “In many cases, the individuals directly involved have good intentions to pay what they owe. But multiple life scenarios happen many times that can make this very challenging, if not almost impossible.”
Sterling called it a win-win for all parties involved.
Both Wunch and Williams said this bill was necessary because without it, Oklahoma was susceptible to future liability.
“It was made pretty clear that if we don’t figure out how to work people into the system and not penalize them because they don’t have the ability to pay, that it could perhaps result in a lawsuit for the state of Oklahoma,” Williams said. “It is something we worked very hard on to keep it from happening.”
