Recently I took a week off to play with the grandkids and enjoy summer, working in the garden in the mornings and playing at local pools and splash pads in the afternoon. We had fun, but I am always surprised at the number of people I see out in the heat of the day working, mowing and even running.
Why is heat so dangerous? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) people get sick when “the body’s temperature control system is overloaded.”
We sweat, which cools us down, but sometimes that’s not enough. High body temperatures can affect the brain and vital organs which can be very dangerous.
According to the CDC, high humidity means sweat doesn’t evaporate as quickly, so our bodies don’t cool down as fast.
“We’re really lucky in Oklahoma to get as much sunshine and blue bird days as we do and with that, come a lot of outdoor activity options,” said Melody Bays, MSW, and executive director at The Well. “We love seeing folks active in their local parks and walking trails. Just remember to listen to your body and be smart about it. If you’re feeling hot or light headed, it’s time to take a break. Might be a good time to sit in some AC and practice relaxation techniques like meditation for a few minutes to let your body’s temperature regulate back down.”
At highest risk are older people and children ages four and under. Other conditions that affect the body’s ability to cool down include: obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, prescription drug use and alcohol use.
When temperatures are extremely high, take these steps recommended by the CDC to protect yourself and your loved ones:
• Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
• Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
• Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
• Pace yourself.
• Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
• Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
• Never leave children or pets in cars.
“If you don’t have air conditioning, consider going to the local library,” said Catherine Willis, Cleveland County Health Department educator. “Cooling off for even a few hours could help.”
Heat stroke is the most dangerous heat-related illness, says the CDC. Warning signs of heat stroke vary but may include the following:
• An extremely high body temperature (above 103°F)
• Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)
• Rapid, strong pulse
• Throbbing headache
• Dizziness
• Nausea
• Confusion
• Unconsciousness
Heat exhaustion is milder and often develops over a number of days of heat exposure. Drinking plenty of fluids can help prevent heat exhaustion.
“Avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks,” Willis advised. “These can cause you to lose more body fluid, and get stomach cramps. If you’ve been sweating a lot, consider low-sugar sports drinks to bring your body back to normal, but check with a doctor first if you are on a low-salt diet, diabetic or have high blood pressure.”
According to the CDC, the warning signs of heat exhaustion include the following:
• Heavy sweating
• Paleness
• Muscle cramps
• Tiredness
• Weakness
• Dizziness
• Headache
• Nausea or vomiting
• Fainting
The skin may be cool and moist. The pulse rate will be fast and weak, and breathing will be fast and shallow. If heat exhaustion is untreated, it may progress to heat stroke. See medical attention if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour.
Want to stay active but out of the heat? Check out the free classes at the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well), 210 S. James Garner Ave. online at: https://thewellok.org/all-classes/.
To learn more about staying safe in the heat and to protect yourself if you are experiencing heat-related symptoms see: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/faq.html.
