As the City of Norman scrambles to find a new refuge for its homeless shelter, money from the county for a capital project to build one won’t come.
The city’s emergency shelter is set to close June 27 after the landlord terminated the lease at 325 East Comanche Street, The Transcript reported.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the commission should not be in the business of capital projects, even if that means a homeless shelter.
Cleveland says this even though the county provides homeless services in other ways.
“We have nonprofits that provide shelters,” Cleveland said. “The county doesn’t need to get into building more buildings. We need to stick with our statutory authority and what we do as county government. Municipalities, they have more of a broader calling if that’s what the electorate wants.”
Commissioners for District 2 Darry Stacy and District 3 Harold Haralson did not respond for comment on whether they would be willing to support a partnership with the city to build a shelter.
Cleveland further stated that if the county assisted Norman in funding or constructing a homeless shelter, it wouldn’t end there.
“We have as big a problem with homelessness in south Oklahoma City as they do in Norman,” he said. Cleveland’s district runs north to Oklahoma City and some in Moore.
“So, I’ll just tell you this — we would have to build shelters all over the county. You can’t just build one in Norman and not help out Oklahoma City.”
Homelessness is “not a significant problem” in Moore, said City Manager Brooks Mitchell.
“We do use our federal monies to help pay for rent and provide places for them to live, so we spend money doing that,” he said. “We work for the Coalition for Care, and we have the Moore Faith Medical Clinic, where people can treatment. We do have some degree of services.”
Like Cleveland, Brooks said the city defers to the private sector non-profits to address the needs of the unhoused. Michell said he was not aware of any shelters in Moore.
State law requires that county commissioners care for the poor. While counties have interpreted that demand as burial for indigent, counties have expanded that care to everything from food gardens to programs for victims of domestic violence.
County’s response to homelessness, indigent
County Commissioners received $55 million in ARPA money. It’s approved $2 million for non-profit support and $500,000 for mental health support, said the county’s consultant Melissa Houston of 929 Strategies.
The county hired Houston last year to oversee ARPA money expenditures.
Houston said in an email that stakeholder meetings and a public survey helped the commissioners determine priorities for those funds.
“The feedback from the community resulted in three overarching goals for the county,” she said. “To ensure that Cleveland County supports the welfare of its residents with compassion and collaboration across sectors with services provided to those in need and accessible to vulnerable populations.”
The second goal was to ensure the county’s economy is strong and “safe” infrastructure with “longterm benefits for all,” she said.
“These overarching goals were provided for in the Cleveland County Recovery Plan submitted to the US Department of Treasury at the end of August 2021,” Houston said.
Following a public survey to determine the county’s needs in which 618 responded, only 32 addressed homelessness or rental assistance, Houston said.
That does not mean the commission has not allocated money that supports indigent and unhoused residents.
“The Board of County Commissioners approved an ARPA spending plan that included funds for several organizations that provide services and assistance to homeless and vulnerable individuals,” Houston said. “The Virtue Center, Salvation Army, and Food and Shelter are included in the plan as well as a grant program for organizations serving veterans and another nonprofit grant program that will provide needed support throughout the county.”
Cleveland was aware of a grant program for non-profit organizations.
“We have obligated $5 million for those non profits to apply. I haven’t seen any applications yet because I haven’t seen any criteria of approving and actually soliciting or putting it out there for these nonprofits to apply,” he said.
County public information officer Joy Hampton said the county plays an important role in assisting the most vulnerable in the community every year through various partnerships with agencies. Those partnerships focus on prevention through mental health support, education, substance abuse, poverty and other factors that contribute to housing insecurity.
Those partnerships include a contract with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program for $60,000 in the next fiscal year, Mary Abbot House for $40,000, the Women’s Resource Center for $40,000 and a $1 lease agreement with Crossroads & Family Services at the Alan Couch Center, to name a few, Hampton said.
What’s next for a shelter?
City spokeswoman Tiffany Vrska said on June 7 that a request for proposal has gone out to area agencies which serve the unhoused population. The deadline is June 30.
Vrska said they have not received returns on the proposal but have entertained questions about offering shelter services.
“Staff has tended to inquiries about the RFP so we are hopeful to see returns,” she said.
Meanwhile the city has applied for a $5 million grant in the state’s American Rescue Plan Act coffers to build one, but is not expected to hear a determination until sometime next month, City Manager Darrel Pyle said.
The city’s homeless program collapsed after its coordinator Michelle Evans quit along with three other employees in the department. The city then relinquished its position as the lead Collaborative Applicant on behalf of the Continuum of Care [CoC], which is a collective of 40 agencies that help people who experience housing insecurity. The CoC applicant seeks funds for housing service through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Thunderbird Clubhouse, a recovery program for those with mental illness, replaced the city as the collaborative applicant on April 1.
So far, the council has appropriated its local collection of $22 million in ARPA dollars for various projects including a $9.5 million subsidy to fund an emergency operations center.
The council continues to discuss remaining expenditures to include affordable housing initiatives, nonprofit organization support and stormwater projects.