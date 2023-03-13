The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get a handle on the growing number of crashes caused by speeding, distracted and impaired drivers.
A state highway safety grant that will cover 700 hours of overtime worked by deputies to enforce traffic safety violations and DUI enforcement is a good place to start, Sheriff Chris Amason said Monday.
“It allows us to specifically focus our efforts in these areas that are, by either crime data or accident data or citizen complaint, areas of concern that we need to address,” Amason told The Transcript after county commissioners approved the grant application.
“There’s a direct correlation between traffic enforcement and a reduction in traffic accidents. Anytime that we can reduce those accidents and save lives it’s a win for everyone.”
Commissioners Rusty Grissom and Darry Stacy voted in favor of the $39,200 grant. Commissioner Rod Cleveland was absent.
“I think if we can get grant money to pay for this it’s a good thing for our county,” Grissom told The Transcript. “I think (traffic safety) is a big concern of ours nowadays. The numbers have jumped and we’re watching that.”
Between 2020 and 2021, Cleveland County had a 7% increase in overall crashes, a 19% increase in serious crashes and a 7% increase in minor crashes, data provided by the county shows.
There also was an 18% increase in alcohol-related crashes, a 17% increase in alcohol-related crash injuries, and an 11% increase in distracted driving crashes over the same period.
“Cell phones are a blessing and a curse,” Amason said. “We have our lives at our fingertips but unfortunately a lot of people like to use those phones when they’re driving. Obviously that is a huge thing that we are going to focus on.”
Amason said the goal of high-visibility enforcement is correcting the behavior “that’s causing these accidents.”
“We do the best we can with the tools that we have, and those tools aren’t always a ticket,” he said. “A lot of times, just stopping someone and making them aware of it is enough.”
The grant also will pay for two additional radar guns to help deputies with speed enforcement.
“I know that anytime you’re going above the posted limit, you’re increasing your stopping distance, you’re increasing your reaction time, and that does have a direct correlation to having accidents,” Amason said. “So speed is definitely a factor.”
