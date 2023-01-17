Cleveland County commissioners are expected Tuesday to approve a resolution banning the use of the TikTok social media platform on county-owned networks, devices and/or other county-issued property.
The commissioners meet at 1 p.m. inside the county office building, 201 S. Jones Ave. They will consider the resolution and several other items of business, including the appointment of an excise board member.
Last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order prohibiting state employees from using the TikTok application or website on state-owned devices.
Stitt’s office said cybersecurity issues prompted the governor’s ban of the app on state-issued devices.
“This executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and dissemination of users’ information within the Chinese Communist Party," the governor's office said in a statement.
The University of Oklahoma, in response to the order, prohibited users from accessing TikTok on university-owned devices, and blocked its use on personal devices while using OU wired and wireless networks.
The university, however, later told The Transcript it was re-evaluating the ban on university-issued devices and networks because it does not apply to public universities.
“Given recent clarification from the governor’s office that Executive Order 2022-33 does not apply to public universities, we will undertake a review of the security concerns that TikTok may pose to our network systems while giving consideration to how a ban would impact our university community," a statement from the university read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.