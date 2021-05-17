Cleveland County Commissioners are trying to decide how they will spend an anticipated $55 million in federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act as they sift through guidelines.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury has set the regulations for the use of funds meant to provide relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said during a Monday meeting that he wanted to make sure that there was plenty of public discussion on the expenditure of those funds, and called for a discussion item on every agenda moving forward.
“Just in case there's something new, some new idea, or something we need to discuss,” Cleveland said.
Time is ticking for a plan to spend the money, he said — a “development plan” must be turned in to the treasury by August 31.
“I've already met with the Moore and Norman city managers to make sure we're not duplicating anything,” Cleveland said.
Cleveland shared some examples of how funds might be used depending on the scope of the provisions allowed to replace lost revenue.
“Is lost revenue (defined as) county wide for a budget, or can it be departmental?” he asked. “We do show some lost revenue from last year.”
Fines and fees for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office were down, Cleveland noted, and revenue was down for other departments like the court clerk and county clerk.
Chairman Darry Stacy, District 2, noted the guideline “definitions” are still being reviewed during a 45-day question-and-answer period with federal officials. Stacy is the chairman of an ad hoc committee through the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma that has begun discussing the guidelines, he said.
Following the meeting, Stacy said he has sought input from the State Auditor's office and from federal officials for clear direction regarding guidelines.
“We want to make sure the State Auditor is at the table hearing the answers we get from the feds so that they're clear,” he said. “Typically in a federal program, we are not only audited by the federal government, but to some extent the state auditor as well.”
