A 19% increase in serious crashes coupled with an 18% increase in alcohol-related crashes has the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office looking to step up high-visibilty traffic enforcement.
Sheriff Chris Amason’s office is seeking $39,200 in grant funding to help his deputies reduce the number of serious bodily injury and fatality crashes occurring on the county’s 558 miles of interstates and highways.
Commissioners Rod Cleveland, Rusty Grissom and Darry Stacy will consider the grant application when they meet at 1 p.m. today in the county office building, 201 S. Jones Ave.
The Oklahoma Highway Safety Grant would fund 700 hours of overtime for deputies and pay for speed enforcement equipment.
Between 2020 and 2021, Cleveland County had a 7% increase in overall crashes, a 19% increase in serious crashes, and a 7% increase in minor crashes, crash data provided by the county shows.
Additionally, there was an 18% increase in alcohol-related crashes, a 17% increase in alcohol-related crash injuries, and an 11% increase in distracted driving crashes over the same period.
“As a retired law enforcement officer the safety of the citizens of Cleveland County is of upmost importance to me,” Stacy told The Transcript. “This is an overtime reimbursement grant that will cover overtime hours worked by deputies to enforce traffic safety violations and DUI enforcement throughout Cleveland County.
Stacy, a former Norman police officer, said the grant will also provide two LiDAR radars.
“Several very dangerous areas in unincorporated Cleveland County have been identified as areas where high speeds have been brought to our attention that needs addressed. This grant was accepted last year which benefited the citizens through proactive enforcement and prevention. Our main goals is to make our roads safe.”
If approved, the sheriff’s office will begin working the latest grant beginning in October.
