Following a 30-day public input period for Cleveland County Commissioner district boundaries, new lines will be adopted by the end of November, a county spokesperson says.
“I haven’t been notified of the official date that redistricting will be on the agenda yet, but it is due by the end of the month, so we should see it coming up soon,” said county spokeswoman Joy Hampton.
County residents were invited to experiment with population changes to current districts using a geographical system software license from Oct. 1-29. The software allowed users to move boundary lines on an interactive map of the county to see where the lines would alter population.
The software scored maps based on criteria such as requirements to draw contiguous lines and based on an equal population of 98,509.3 per district within a 10% deviation or population change, the county’s geographical systems manager Laura Smith said at the time. Based on the scoring system, maps were invalidated or validated.
District 3 Harold Haralson thanked Smith in a prepared statement for bringing public input forward using the software.
“We appreciate the work of GIS Analyst Laura Smith on coordinating the public mapmaking process. Laura is very dedicated and knowledgeable.”
The maps and report show one map without any suggested changes to district boundaries while others showed changes that did not pass the test of the software’s guidelines such as drawing contiguous lines or population change, the software report results show.
“Eleven maps were completed by the public and shared with county commissioners. Of those, nine were validated,” Hampton said. “Two had minor technical issues due to connectivity, but were still submitted.”
Commissioners will review all map submissions, Hampton said.
District 1 Rod Cleveland said he would not be surprised if the boundaries do not change at all as the districts still appeared to be fairly evenly distributed.
“If there are changes, I expect them to be pretty minimal,” Cleveland said. “If there’s any changes it will be fixing or straightening up jagged edges.”
Cleveland said a couple of boundaries in Oklahoma City, where he shares population with District 2 Darry Stacy, could be cleaned up. Some maps proposed changes Cleveland agreed would be beneficial to consider.
“I liked some of them because they just square up between me and district 2. The lines between me and [district] 3 are pretty squared up,” he said.
After the commission adopts its boundaries, the map “would be given to the Center for Spatial Analysis, and the Election Board will work with [county] GIS Analyst Laura Smith to redraw districts based on the redrawn lines by all of the entities: state, cities, county, etc. The election board will turn that into precincts,” Hampton said.
The center is “a multidisciplinary research center housed on the OU-Norman Research campus, specializing in applied geospatial technology research and development,” the website reads. It provides services to governments, the private industry sector, and the academic community.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said the new district lines will not impact the 2022 February and April election season, but will be in place in time for the June 28 primary and November general elections.
“We will be conducting February and April elections on the old precinct lines,” he said. “As soon as that April election is over, we will flip the switch and convert to the new precinct lines. The June primary will be the first election using the new precinct lines.”
The election board will soon begin the process of reviewing future data to determine precinct lines, Rains said.
“All that determines our precinct lines are the [State] House, Senate, Congressional and County Commissioner [boundary] lines,” Rains said. “The legislature is going back in session on Nov. 15 to vote on the proposed lines and hopefully the county commissioners will get theirs decided on soon so we can start redrawing precincts.”
Commissioner seats for Cleveland and Haralson are up for reelection in 2022, the election board confirmed. The filing period is in April with the primary in June ahead of the November election.
If commissioner boundaries change, Rains said he was not certain it would be in effect for the commissioners’ April filing period nor the 2022 elections.