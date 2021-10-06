Residents who want a peek at how redistricting lines will affect county commissioner districts can submit their own suggestions ahead of the redraw.
Residents can view the district map and draw lines to see results populate on the county’s website. They can also submit changes to software that will analyze it.
Once completed within guidelines, the user can submit the map to Cleveland County Commissioners Darry Stacy, Harold Haralson and Rod Cleveland for consideration.
Laura Smith, the county’s geographical information systems analyst, said the process helps the user understand where boundaries can and cannot go.
“Redistricting can be a complex process, and many people are not aware of the legal constraints counties face as they look at redrawing district lines based on the most recent census count,” Haralson said in a prepared statement. “By allowing the public to make a map and submit it as a suggestion, we are letting them walk through the process and see what is involved while also allowing public input in the process.”
The county received U.S. Census data in late August, Smith recalled, but it took a few weeks for the software to be updated for public use. Residents will have access to the software through Oct. 29, said Haralson’s Deputy Commissioner John Roberts.
“Once all those maps are submitted, Laura will validate all those through the [geographic information system] and present those in a public meeting to the commissioners,” Roberts said. “At that time, maps will be made available to the public. It would be my expectation that after that, obviously, the commissioners will need time to review that. There will be multiple meetings for people to provide public comment.”
Each district is to be equally populated with 98,509.3 residents. The software relies on census data as a guide to redraw boundaries to contain equal population within as little change as possible or within 10% deviation, Smith said.
While equalizing districts according to census data will determine new boundary lines, commissioners will also avoid confusing residents. Straight lines along common and contiguous boundaries prevent confusion, Smith said.
“We don’t want to cut through neighborhoods, and we don’t want to create lines that really don’t make sense to people,” Smith said.
Roberts said the commission has been working with a legislative redistricting team and the county election board. The legislative team has made presentations on best practices for commissioners at the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma meetings, Roberts said.
“We’re making sure we have our i’s dotted and t’s crossed to make sure we’re following all the statutes,” Roberts said.
Cleveland County Election Board Secretary Bryant Rains said his office is entrusted to redraw voter precincts, but his team cannot begin until state, congressional and commission districts are drawn.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called a special session of the legislature on Nov. 15 to redraw boundaries. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Election Board has cancelled elections for December, January and March.
“That will give us time to work on redistricting,” Rains said.
County residents can sign up online at clevelandcountyok.com using the search function for precinct census update or make an appointment to use the software at the Cleveland County Courthouse.