Virtue Center staff and board members say a $500,000 contribution from Cleveland County is paramount to reaching residents struggling with substance addiction.
The county Tuesday morning announced its partnership with The Virtue Center, a non-profit outpatient treatment center for people with mental health, gambling and substance abuse challenges.
County commissioners announced a $500,000 investment from their $55 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
As the lone outpatient treatment center for substance abuse services in Cleveland County, The Virtue Center supports the Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and schools in Cleveland County, in addition to indigent populations and the general public. It serves 2,000 people each year, according to the organization’s website.
CEO Teresa Collado said only 12% of the county gets help for addiction. With the additional funding from the county, they can better reach their goal of treating 5,000 people annually. She said that vision is still a drop in the bucket, but it’s considerable progress.
“Those are families, and they look like you and me — they’re our brothers, they’re our sisters, they’re our parents, they’re our friends,” Collado said.
County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said the county conducted surveys and focus groups before determining that residents wanted ARPA funds to benefit people, infrastructure and the economy.
With more people seeking services since COVID-19, Collado said the additional funding will save lives.
Board member Shay Adkins, who faced a ten-year prison sentence for drug charges, said she began services in 2016 as part of her county drug court treatment and graduated in 2018.
“I had this team that rallied around me and didn’t persecute me — I got to be involved in groups and individual counseling and I was surrounded by people who were doing the same thing I was trying to do,” Adkins said.
What inspired her most was seeing others in higher phases of the program who were seeing positive changes in their lives, she said.
Adkins said most of the people she used drugs with were losing their lives or going to prison. It’s an all too common story, but Collado hopes to decrease that tale’s frequency locally.
“Most people that come in have lost everything, and it’s not just material things,” Collado said. “They’ve lost their spirit and what we do here is help them find their own way and who they’re meant to be. Their lives are saved.”
The Virtue Center plans to utilize the ARPA money to expand their services and gain additional certifications to work more closely with the families of those impacted by addiction.
Former Norman mayor, retired public educator and current board member Lynne Miller said COVID-19 exacerbated mental health and addiction problems. While the agency wants to help all of those impacted, they simply don’t have the resources.
“One of the goals of the organization is to double our services, and these funds will help us do that,” Miller said. “It’s every starfish; everyone on the beach, so you do it one person at a time.”
