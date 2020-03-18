NORMAN — Cleveland County’s COVID-19 case total rose alongside the state total Wednesday, jumping from one positive case to four positives.
As of a Wednesday update from the State Department of Health, there are 29 positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Cleveland County, now at four cases, reported its first positive case Sunday.
Oklahoma County is currently reporting the most positive cases with a total of 14, while the 15 other cases are spread across eight counties; 110 tests are still pending.
The department’s latest update also shows that there is now a case of COVID-19 in someone at or under the age of 4. Before Wednesday’s update, all known positive cases were affecting Oklahomans ages 18 and up.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. Effective Wednesday night, a declaration from Norman Mayor Breea Clark has closed all Norman bars. Restaurants will close unless they offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup. Clark has expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open close by 9 nightly.
Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs also are being made to close. Clark’s declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline, 877-215-8336.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
