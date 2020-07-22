Cleveland County's Free Fair is still on for Sept. 9-12, although with significant changes due to COVID-19, including being closed to the general public.
The nine-member county fair board voted Tuesday to limit the fair to include only livestock showings and open exhibits, plus judging. The fair will only be open to participants and their families.
The usual midway, carnival, vendor booths, live entertainment and food hall will be closed this year.
The fair board sought advising from Cleveland County Health Department and emergency management representatives while setting up the annual event.
Sara King, community health education and planning lead at the health department, said the department presented safety recommendations, including hand-washing stations and encouraging social distancing.
King said the decision to limit attendance is smart.
“With COVID risks, any time you can minimize the amount of people you have gathering in one space, the less likely you are to have reduced spread,” King said. “Reducing the amount of the population that is present is probably the best for mitigating spread if those who are infected were to attend the event.”
According to the fair board, check-in for livestock entries will be split across different days. Sheep, meat goats, dairy goats, dairy cattle and poultry categories are set from 7 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10. These animals will be shown, judged and released that Friday afternoon.
Swine and beef categories are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 11, with showing, judging and release scheduled the next day.
The board said non-livestock exhibits will be limited to “open class” categories only, with no special designations for 4-H or Oklahoma Home and Community Education members. Entries will be accepted from 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8. The entries can be picked up that Thursday afternoon after judging is finished.
The board said that all vendors who have paid for a booth this year will receive a full refund and will get first choice on return booth space for next year's fair.
County Commissioner Rod Cleveland said he supports the board's decision and is glad that youth and young adults will get to show off their livestock and/or exhibits.
County Commissioner Darry Stacy agreed, saying he believes the exhibits and shows can be done safely, if managed properly.
“These kids and young adults spend hours every day taking care of and preparing these animals for these shows, and I think that it's important that we recognize and reward that effort that these kids have put in,” Stacy said.
Cleveland said the decision to host the fair is similar to ones made in other Oklahoma counties, where either regular or exhibit-only options were approved.
“My first choice is that we continue the fair, have it available and open and provide all the safety that we need to do with social distancing,” he said.
Stacy said the fair board spent time listening to residents and taking input before coming to their decision.
He said adjustments can be made if state or federal authorities impose further guidelines before the fair begins.
“I'm just ready to get this past us. Hopefully it can get past us sometime soon and we can all feel safer,” Cleveland said about the pandemic. “I'm glad that we're trying to make sure that [the fair is] available for the kids because we don't need to rob a year away from them.”
For more information, visit clevelandcountyfairok.com.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.