Habitat for Humanity plans to unveil a new name and expanded focus to the public Friday morning at a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity will drop its county monicker and change it to encompass wider reaching services, Habitat President and CEO Randy Gardner said. The ribbon cutting is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1100 W Main St.
“We’re trying to grow and expand our services and our reach, so we wanted something that wasn’t confining, and Cleveland County kind of does that ... and we’re working to extend what we’re doing,” he said.
The local Habitat was founded in 1993 to build affordable housing in Norman, then expanded to include Cleveland County in 2012.
Habitat advocates for working families who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for new homes and helps them continue down a path to success, Gardner said. The nonprofit also builds wheelchair ramps, offers home repairs and financial literacy training to clients, and does community revitalizations.
The nonprofit receives funding through various grants, donations, fundraisers and its ReStore, which offers building materials, gently used and some Ashley furniture, housewares, books, art, mattresses and paint.
Gardner said the ReStore funds 50% to 70% of Habitat’s programs, in addition to grants from the City of Norman for land purchases, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Community Development Block Grant. The federal Community Cares program provides funding for house repairs, and families’ principal payments go back into Habitat’s house-building mission.
Kendra Martin, ReStore director, said sales have increased each of the four years she’s been there. The store gives residents a place to buy affordable furniture and keeps usable items out of landfills.
Martin said donations make up 95% of Restore’s items, but they buy paint to resell at the store. Residents can make donations to the store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturdays or call 360-7868 to schedule pickups.
The store also posts a donation jar and allows residents to round purchases up to the next dollar.
Martin said the store’s funds help Habitat “build houses that stay in the affordable housing range. Safe housing is key to help with security and people advancing.”
“We’re hoping to grow, and the more we grow, the more we can help people,” Martin said.
Gardner said the new name will help the county’s Habitat branch “grow into the future, without people thinking that’s the only people we serve.”
Over the years, Gardner said Habitat has grown from building occasional houses to building about three houses a year. They have a goal of five houses a year in the next couple of years, and hope to eventually grow to 10 to 20 houses a year in the long term.
Following the Moore tornado in 2013, Habitat built about 13 homes in Moore and the county with Federal Emergency Management Agency funding, Gardner said.
He said three houses are in the queue, with one in Noble and two in Norman. Applications will open soon and will be advertised on Habitat’s website — which will change Friday — and on the group’s Facebook page. Those interested in Habitat’s services can call the business and administration office at 366-2813.
Gardner said families are sold homes at more affordable payments so they can grow and position themselves better financially.
“The idea is that they are building equity into a house that is their own now. They get to build a stable family environment, which is really what it’s all about,” he said.
Gardner said housing applications are reviewed based on income level and the family’s willingness to partner with the nonprofit, as well as interviews and assessments.
He said they normally receive about 10 applicants per house.
“Besides being the American dream, we know the outcomes there show that people who are homeowners in their communities are more civically engaged, their job prospects go up, their promotion potentials go up, their kids do better in school, their grades go up, their chance for success all around goes up,” Gardner said. “The primary thing is it makes the family a big part of the community, and that involvement in that community allows some stability that allows them to succeed in lots of areas.”
Gardner said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Habitat’s ability to get professionals for their projects, and when the housing boom took off, the housing demand exceeded the number of skilled trade workers available.
Recent inflation also has impacted Habitat’s mission, Gardner said, causing the base housing costs to go up some due to material and labor cost increases.
He said he’d like to increase funding so Habitat can help more people.
“There’s a significant need beyond the borders that we serve right now, and so we’re trying to find a way to serve those people and not contain ourselves to just this area,” Gardner said. “We know that there are neighborhoods out there where people are already ready to invest in their communities and their towns. They just need a catalyst, somebody who can come in and help them put that money to use to build in their community. We want to be that catalyst.”
