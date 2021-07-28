While the Cleveland County Health Department came to the forefront of many people’s attention when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the organization’s work to better the county’s health and welfare began long before the pandemic.
With the lessons of the last year and a half in mind, the department is now working to improve its community care over the next decade.
Jackie Kanak, director of the county health department, said she hopes to implement a number of developments she believes will improve the department’s reach.
“I think COVID taught us a lot in the last year and a half. It's not over, but we saw some weak points in public health and we saw some strong points,” Kanak said. “I think as far as my team goes, we are really dedicated to focusing on health equity. We believe that everyone should attain his or her full health potential regardless of their social position or other socially determined circumstances, meaning we're here to help the underserved and we are determined to figure out a way to do that.”
During the pandemic, the department realized many people lack adequate transportation to get to a medical provider. The department plans on heavily implementing mobile units that would rid the community of the need to find transportation to receive medical attention, she said.
“We recently received a mobile unit, a truck, and it’s basically a very large trailer with a clinic room inside,” she said. “Our goal is looking at the data that presents from each of our areas, finding those areas where people are unable to come to us or it's much harder to come to us or they just don't know where to go for health care, and we're going to go to them. We're going to start with the basics — blood pressure, hopefully a diabetes screening and really just an overall assessment of their health.”
COVID-19 relief funds provided to the health department allowed the organization to hire new positions that will help them better serve Norman and the surrounding community. One of those positions is a health equity specialist, Kanak said.
“That person will really focus on just helping each person reach their full health potential,” Kanak said. “[We also were able to hire] community health workers. Community health workers are those people that can really connect with people and find out what they need to be their healthiest selves. That might be helping with daycare so that they can go to an interview, it might be an Uber ride so that they can make their medical appointment, it might be a physical to even figure out why they're feeling so crummy and then to connect them with resources like a primary care provider … the opportunities are endless.”
Kanak said her team at the health department is looking forward to being innovative and leading the pack when it comes to creative thinking and ideas for better serving the community.
During the pandemic, the department leaned into local and community partnerships in ways they never had before. From hosting testing sites to vaccinating thousands of people at a time, partnerships with companies like IMMYLabs and entities like the University of Oklahoma bolstered the local response to the pandemic.
“I just think we have a really strong team, really strong community partners, amazing support from local leadership, and I think we're ready to lean forward and implement some strategies and some technology that we've never had before to make some big improvements in the health of our community,” Kanak said.