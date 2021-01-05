The wait for the COVID-19 vaccine is finally over for some Oklahomans as the Cleveland County Health Department hosted its first vaccine clinic Tuesday.
The clinic was at Sooner Mall in Norman and it offered vaccinations to individuals that fell into the Phase 2 category; first responders, healthcare workers and individuals aged 65 and older.
Jackie Kanak, CCHD regional administrative director, said the clinic was full within an hour with residents excited to get the vaccine.
“We didn't know what to expect,” Kanak said. “... People were a little bit hesitant about the vaccine at first, but I think as they saw other people receive it and not have reactions to it, more people hopped on board.”
The opportunity to vaccinate people has left the employees of the health department feeling a sense of pride and joy, Kanak said.
“Our team does such a great job putting these pods together,” Kanak said. “Being able to vaccinate almost 1,000 people per day in these pods is just exhilarating for us because we're really feeling like we're able to help.”
Despite the high turnout, the process has been smooth and without any major hiccups, she said. Although this was the case, Kanak said there are still some changes they would like to implement in clinics going forward.
“We'd like to increase our throughput and we're working on a scheduling option that makes it more convenient for everybody,” she said. “We find out how much vaccine we receive from week to week on about Wednesday of each week, so after we find out how much vaccine we receive, we can build our schedules for the next week.”
In order to reach a bigger audience, the health department is looking for ways to spread vaccine and clinic information in ways other than just social media.
As people received the vaccine, emotions were high. But one thing was constant — appreciation across the board, she said.
“We've had everything from crying to people being extremely grateful and thankful for what we're doing and an excitement that we're turning a corner. [There’s] just a relief that we're moving in the right direction,” Kanak said.
Rob Cadenhead, who received the vaccine on Tuesday, said he would like to feel relieved but the immense amount of people still suffering from COVID-19 is halting that feeling.
“Until there's more progress and more shots given, I’m reserved. But I'm glad to have the vaccine and I’m glad that I had the opportunity,” Cadenhead said.
Receiving the vaccine brings him one step closer to his ultimate goal, which is hugging his grandchildren, Cadenhead said.
“We’re basically just looking forward to going back to what we had been doing,” Cadenhead said. “Maybe traveling short distances and things like that. We really want to go down and see our grandchildren who are in Texas.”
Also among those to get vaccinated was Norman Police Department Detective Ron Collett, who said the process was fast and easy.
“I didn't have to wait more than like 30 seconds,” Collett said. “While I’m pleased that I was able to take it, I worry about the others that may not have gotten yet.”
NPD spokesperson Sarah Jensen said the department was excited at the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are excited for the voluntary opportunity to begin vaccinating our workforce, which interacts with possible COVID-19 patients regularly,” Jensen said in a statement. “We remain committed to serving the Norman community and value the ability to further protect those we serve with the vaccine.”
Although a lot of people are receiving the vaccine, Kanak is encouraging people to still wear a mask and still practice COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
