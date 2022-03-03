Unhoused residents could soon be relocated to a new shelter as the city council debated dwindling options in the city that will not include 718 N. Porter Avenue.
The building is part of a land swap between the city and Norman Regional Health System as NRHS develops its Porter Campus. The council has discussed using the property as a homeless shelter and resource center or small business incubator.
City Manager Darrel Pyle told the council during its regular meeting Tuesday that the shelter’s current location at 325 E. Comanche Street is on a month-to-month lease that cannot be renewed. As previously discussed in council meetings, he pointed to an empty building that the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has offered as a temporary option.
That agency owns several buildings near Food & Shelter, Inc. at 201 Reed Avenue and Griffin Memorial Hospital at 900 E. Main St.
Pyle told the council the location makes sense for the unhoused population to be near services.
“These [homeless] are clients served by the state department of mental health and substance abuse services,” Pyle said he learned from the agency’s CEO Duran Crosby. “He [Crosby] said ‘we are very accustomed to this population on our campus and serve many of them on a regular basis.’”
Two councilors raised concerns about relocating the city’s low barrier near a charter school, Le Monde International School, 1123 E. Main St.
State law prohibits anyone registered as a sex offender from taking up residence within 2,000 feet of schools, playgrounds and daycare centers.
Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello pointed out that Le Monde parents and school officials are concerned about the shelter being close to children.
Tortorello said he spoke to school officials and the state department of education and was told if the shelter moved forward, it could “jeopardize the school’s charter. They might have to close.”
He asked staff to clarify whether or not guests of the shelter are asked if they are on the sex offender registry list.
Pyle answered there is no screening process for registered sex offenders. The city could post signs that anyone who is on the registry is not welcome to stay due to its close proximity to “any sensitive uses” such as a school, church, or park.
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn said if screening is not done, the shelter has no business being near a school.
“I have no idea why we put this detriment close to the school,” he asked. “I share those concerns. I wouldn’t want my kids going to school next to a homeless shelter with possible sex offenders.”
The exact distance between the school and the proposed shelter has not been provided by Lynn, Tortorello or any other city official. The Transcript has reached out to the Norman Police Department to determine if the proposed shelter meets sex offender requirements.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley noted that prior to the city’s operation of the overnight warming shelter in 2019, Food & Shelter ran its own shelter while the school was in operation. She failed to see why the state department of education would have granted the charter while a shelter was in operation close to a school if it violated the rules governing charter status.
Ward 4 Lee Hall noted that city staff have been looking for a new location since October.
“In a perfect world, we would love to have multiple locations to pick from for our emergency overnight shelter,” he said. “The location downtown was always intended to be a temporary location. It did not check all the boxes we would be using for a permanent location. We were rising to meet that need because no non profit was stepping up to do the work.”
Ward 7 Stephen Holman he appreciated Le Monde for the great education they provide and wanted to know more about rules at the state board of education in circumstances where a shelter would be located close by.
“I do feel strongly that if there was anyone else able to provide this, they would be,” he said. “I don’t think anyone wants services like this around their home, school or business, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to feel this way. But we are a city of 130,000 people in a large metropolitan area that is growing rapidly. With that comes big city issues that we have to deal with. Until there is another entity willing, able to provide those services, it’s the city’s obligation to be the back stop.”
Holman echoed Pyle’s comment that locating the shelter in Griffin isn’t necessarily a permanent location.
Other uses for 718 N. Porter
With 718 N. Porter not in the running for a new permanent shelter site, Pyle said Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy expressed an interest in it for county use.
“[Stacy] asked if the city council might be willing to consider selling that building for the utilization of county health services to provide clinic space on Porter Avenue,” he said.
The appraised value is $1.2 million.
“After the county talked it over with their health and human services staff, Commissioner Stacy said the county would be willing to buy it from the city at appraised value,” Pyle said.
The consensus on council was to sell it to the county after Pyle said the council could spend the $1.2 million “as discretionary dollars.”
“Should council achieve consensus that it’s the direction we want to go, our city attorney would put together a purchase and sales agreement that would also be considered by the county commissioners,” Pyle said.
He did not have further information on the use of the property.
Stacy did not elaborate further on the matter. Cleveland County Health Department spokeswoman Sara King did not immediately respond to a request for more information late Wednesday.