The Cleveland County Master Gardeners’ annual Spring Plant Sale and Garden Party signals the start of the frost-free growing season.
This year’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at its usual location, the Demonstration Garden at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St.
To fund the garden, instruction costs and other programming, the association sells hundreds of plants, including around 500 gallon-sized pots of perennials and 660 pots of annuals and fig trees, but organizers say it’s also an opportunity for education.
Judy Kautz, public relations chair for the Gardener Association, said the sale is the group’s biggest activity of the year, and they love to show off their demo gardens to the public.
Those who have attended in recent years will notice an additional “hobby greenhouse,” which Kautz donated.
Perhaps the most unique feature of the event is the chance to interact with Mariah the Walking Tree.
Kautz said a member of the association wears a tree costume and walks around on stilts.
Kids can also interact with Gertrude the Gardener, who will hand out gifts such as packets of seeds and tools.
“She’s another one that’s great for photo opportunities,” Kautz said.
While the sale is the main focus, Kautz said the Garden Party will have increased activities for kids .
“Kids can plant seeds in cups to watch it grow, and we’ll have rock painting,” she said. “The scavenger hunt was really popular in 2022, so we’ll do that again this year.”
Lois Cox, master gardener and Garden Party co-chair, said the hunt is educational because kids will look for items on the card that have to do with gardening.
A monarch butterfly information booth will have information on maintaining a habitat for their migratory periods, in addition to coloring sheets for kids containing the monarch life cycle.
Cox said they’re planning a booth where kids can take pine cones, smear them with peanut butter and dip them into bird seed as a do-it-yourself feeder project.
Kids can get up close and personal with worms at the party, too. Cox said their “worm hotel” provides information about castings, which provide nutrients to plants and enhance overall soil quality.
Not Your Average Joe will serve coffee, tea, hot chocolate and pastries at the sale and party. Cox said this is the first year they’ve had a food vendor.
“They will of course talk about their mission to hire special needs adults,” Cox said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring clean styrofoam for a densifier machine demonstration. They can watch the process of cleaning the styrofoam and condensate it down for recycling purposes.
Master Gardener Cathy Bowden said the organization wants to help get the “toxic waste out of the environment.”
