Cleveland County could soon decide how it will spend millions in federal aid, and one commissioner wants to explore the possibility of giving a portion of it to taxpayers.
District 1 Rod Cleveland announced the estimate of funds the county could receive is up to $55 million as the result of the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA]. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion bill on March 11, but guidelines on how the funds can be spent are still being determined by the U.S. Treasury Department, The Transcript has previously reported.
The county commissioners discussed the funding at their Monday meeting.
“I think it is important that we have good, hard discussion on the uses of this federal funding and find ways to get it into taxpayer hands or to use it to spur economic growth and not just spent on the spur-of-the-moment property or building purchases that take property tax collections away for schools,” Cleveland said.
The commissioner noted that the money from ARPA could be used for “assistance to households, small businesses, nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality … make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure,” Cleveland said.
Property tax is stable, he noted and “sales tax has been increasing.”
Cleveland suggested returning “county government's portion of property tax that a resident pays” to the taxpayer as a kind of stimulus. The county would pay the amount of property taxes out of the proceeds of ARPA funds, he said.
District 3 Harold Haralson disputed whether it might be legal to refund property taxes.
“We're still waiting for guidance from (the) Treasury,” he said.
Haralson suggested putting together a task force “to figure out some options on spending the money.”
Chairman Darry Stacy did not offer comment on the discussion.
Following the meeting, Cleveland told the Transcript that a task force would not be subject to the Open Meetings Act.
“We elected officials work and decide what we're going to do with it,” Cleveland said. “Then we give them to staff to implement. So, we need to discuss that in an open meeting.”
Cleveland said he was open to any advisory committee that would be accessible to the public.
