A day before the Norman City Council was to host a public hearing for a business improvement district in downtown, county commissioners entertained the idea of backing out of it during their regular meeting Monday afternoon.
The proposed Business Improvement District (BID) encompasses a portion of downtown Norman, and if approved by city council in the coming weeks, the district will be designed as such. Once formed, property owners will be forced to pay a fee that will pay for beautification and certain improvements.
The fee is based on assessed property tax value, acreage and linear square footage.
In order to form, owners of the majority of the property in the proposed district must sign the petition. The City of Norman and the county own land in the area and have agreed to contribute a fee even though publicly-owned land is not tax assessable.
The council was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the district, but late Monday city spokeswoman Tiffany Martinez Vrska said it would likely be postponed.
“An issue concerning notice has been communicated from our Legal Department and there is a recommendation to postpone BID items, to include a Public hearing, at this time,” she stated in an email.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker clarified that notice of the public hearing was not correctly published.
“Notice was published in the Journal Record [newspaper] and the Improvement District Act is somewhat unique in that it requires notice of the hearings to be published in a newspaper with an office in Norman, i.e. the Transcript,” Walker said in a written statement. “It will be on the consent agenda with a recommendation to postpone to October 11. We will publish and mail out notices this week for a hearing on the 11th.”
The BID and the county
The council authorized City Manager Darrel Pyle to sign the petition on behalf of the city, which triggered the county’s signature of the petition after Cleveland County Commissioner Harold Haralson requested the county not sign it until the city does, minutes of the June 27 meeting indicated.
District 1 Cleveland County Commissioner told The Transcript he had some concerns about the latest developments of the proposed district because many business owners, or property owners, had not signed the petition and did not appear to support it.
Meanwhile, rescinding the county’s signature for the district would mean the petition would fail to meet the required majority support.
As chairman of the county board, Cleveland placed an item on the agenda Monday to rescind its signature of the petition if fellow commissioners shared his concern, he said following the meeting. Neither Haralson nor District 2 Darry Stacy provided a motion, which prevented a vote on the item. Haralson and Stacy did not comment in favor or against the district during Cleveland’s discussion.
During commissioner comments, Haralson clarified that the intent of his June 27 motion was that the county participate “in the event the city chooses to implement the district,” and that the county would act as “a payor [financial contributor], but not a driving force behind the proposal.”
He called Cleveland’s signature on the petition, “premature.”
Following the meeting, Cleveland said Haralson had more than “60 days to clarify his motion” and he had an opportunity to rescind it.
In an email to Haralson following the meeting, the Transcript asked him to state why he did not enter a motion to rescind the petition signature due to his intent that the county not be “a driving force” behind the proposal. He did not immediately answer the question Monday afternoon.
Public pushback
During public comments, Richard Dowell, a local property owner complained that of the 133 property owners, 98 “voted against it.”
“The people have spoken,” Dowell said. “So, you’re getting ready as a county to spend money on something that the taxpayer doesn’t want you to spend money on … to think you’re going to be spending couty money to support something the public doesn’t support, I find incomprehensible.”
Following the meeting, Cameron Brewer, who is head of the bid formation committee, confirmed that those property owners “had not signed it.” Not signing the petition does not indicate outright support or opposition to the creation of the district.
Brewer has said previously that a lack of signatures does not indicate a lack of support.
Cleveland said he was not comfortable keeping the signature if it meant that the city and county ended up being “the swing vote” in favor of the district.
“The law states that counties can participate,” Cleveland said, “but the law states that the majority of property owners that are liable for [tax] assessment, we’re not liable for assessment. We volunteer to participate.”
BIDs can be renewed every 10 years with a new petition drive and can be discontinued, if no bonds are outstanding, by a vote of the board.
A BID may also end if both a majority of property owners who represent most of the land, and a simple majority, ask to terminate the district. City council may also vote to terminate the district.
The district would then end at the end of the fiscal year in progress as long as it didn’t have any outstanding financial obligations, according to state law.
As many as 42 property owners, accounting for more than 33% of the area’s BID percentage, have filed protest letters with the city, a summary of the letters on file with the City Clerk indicate.
