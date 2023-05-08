Two days after a crash killed the son of Cleveland County Assessor Doug Warr, county commissioners meeting Monday offered condolences to the family and assistance to staff.
Riley Johnson, 18, a senior at Norman North High School, was killed Saturday morning in a crash on southbound Interstate 35 near the Tecumseh Road exit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The cause and circumstances of the crash remained under investigation as of late Monday afternoon.
Commissioners reminded county staff that counseling is available to those grieving the loss.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland offered condolences to family and staff in his closing comments.
“Just keep everybody in your prayers,” Cleveland said, adding that he had asked a counselor to be on notice and available to staff.
County Clerk Tammy Belinson welcomed the news, and said "it would be nice" if a counselor could come by the office to "talk about it."
Cleveland agreed.
District 3 Commissioner Rusty Grissom also expressed his sympathy.
“I want to send my condolences to Doug and Cori,” Grissom said. “Let’s keep them in our prayers.”
Cori Warr, Doug Warr's wife and Riley Johnson's mother, works in the county clerk's office, according to her Facebook page.
"I am trying to take comfort in the fact that my son was able to touch so so many lives and make an impact in his short life," she posted Monday.
Counselors have also been made available at Norman North High School, according to the school district.
Johnson was a car enthusiast who worked as a salesman for Ferguson Buick GMC in Oklahoma City, according to his Facebook page. Friends said he was on his way back from a car show in his 2009 Chevrolet Corvette when the collision occurred.
