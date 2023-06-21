Cleveland County officials lined up Tuesday to give the Excise Board a list of their proposed fiscal 2024 budgets, with most asking for 2-3% increases to cover rising personnel costs.
The county excise board reviews and approves the budgets of some of the political subdivisions within the county, and sets the ad valorem tax rates in keeping with the state constitution and statutes.
While the revenue numbers for Cleveland County’s budget are not yet complete, the board listened to expenditure proposals.
County government offices receive a portion of ad valorem taxes to fund its operations.
Cleveland County Assessor, Doug Warr presented a “snapshot” of property values of $2.9 billion in assessed taxable value, which translates to an estimated market value of $29 billion.
Some $600 million in exemptions have not been finalized and some commercial property values have not been assessed, Warr said, which meant a final estimate of revenue was not yet ready to be considered.
Citing the current estimate, Warr expects “at least a 6% growth,” down slightly from 7.25% the previous year.
“And that could go up 1-2% depending on some of these numbers that are still moving,” he added.
Of the total ad valorem tax collected, about 75% goes to schools, while the county receives about “eight cents on the dollar,” Warr told The Transcript following the meeting.
Ad Valorem is a tax whose amount is based on the value of a transaction or of a property. It is typically imposed at the time of a transaction, as in the case of a sales tax or value-added tax.
Estimate of Needs
The largest proposed increase came from Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason, who is asking for a budget increase of 13%, $14.6 million a year ago to $17.5 million.
Amason cited the rising cost of the jail’s contract with health care provider Turn Key Health, aging radios and tasers, and an increase in staff for the proposed budget increase.
District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland told the board the state Legislature has authorized another associate judge and possibly another district judge for Cleveland County.
Amason said that will mean more deputies.
“That will increase my staff here at the courthouse and there’s talk of opening the east corridor of the courthouse in addition to the west side, which will increase the number of deputies I have to employ for that,” he said.
The sheriff added that his office will shift from using the county’s information technology department to its own and there are positions open in his office that need to be filled.
“Even though we’re asking for a 13% spending increase, we’re requesting a flat budget from the county,” he said. “Since I have been sheriff, we’ve been able to get money from the justice authority to help offset some of our personnel costs … usually about $2.2 million.
“We’re going to increase our cash contributions to about 51%, that will decrease my current cash position to about 50%, and the remaining balances will be earmarked for some of the upcoming costs such as upgrading radios.”
Warr presented his department budget for $1.6 million, up from $1.4 million from the previous year, an increase for salaries, he said.
The budget for County Clerk Tammy Belinson, who did not attend the meeting, is $2.4 million, down slightly from $2.49 million the previous year.
Court Clerk Marilyn Williams submitted an estimated budget of $2.07 million, up slightly from $2.02 million, citing a need for salary increases.
County Treasurer Jim Reynolds reported a 2% increase for his proposed budget, from $2.05 million to $2.09 million, citing salary increases and a slight uptick in travel expenses.
County commissioners reported their department budgets at $4.79 million for county utilities, maintenance and operations, down slightly from $5 million the previous year.
Proposed salaries for commissioner staff are down slightly, from $870,173 to $853,289.
In total, the county’s estimate of needs, from the maintenance department to district court and everything in between amounts to $61.6 million.
The Excise Board congratulated department heads on their hard work to prepare the budget.
“It’s great to hear what you need,” said board chairwoman Bonny Green. “We want you to have what you need to do a good job for the citizens of Cleveland County.”
The meeting drew no citizen comments.
This year the county will revert back to a County Budget Board after Cleveland and District 3 Commissioner Rusty Grissom voted to bring it back. It was dissolved by the county 2-1 in January 2021, when Darry Stacy, then District 2 Commissioner and District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson voted to have only the commission and the Excise Board approve the county budget.
Stacy resigned in April and Haralson was unelected in November.
The budget board, which is comprised of all eight elected county officials, will resume meetings starting next month. Budget board counties adopt the budget and then it is considered by a three-member Excise Board and commission for final approval.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.