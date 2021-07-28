Renovations planned for the Alan J. Couch Juvenile Detention Center will modernize the facility and offer needed services for its occupants, county officials say.
The current 26-bed facility, built in 1991, is operated under the Office of Juvenile Affairs and houses girls and boys ages 11-17 who exhibit behavioral and drug issues.
County Commissioner Darry Stacy said the complete renovation, which will run a roughly estimated $8 million, will be done in phases, with teens being moved accordingly within the facility as construction occurs.
Currently, the project is in the architectural phase. Once construction begins, the facility could be open in one year.
The renovation includes plans for 28 beds, each in their own enclosed cubicle, and two mental health cubicles. Each cubicle will have its own toilet and sink, some of which will be handicap accessible. Cubicles will be grouped by pods to allow for some socialization, safety and security.
The renovation also will include enhanced security for the safety of the teens housed there and the staff.
“There is no greater resource in Cleveland County than our children. Working to ensure that those who have fallen onto a dangerous path can be given the opportunity to right the ship is of paramount importance. Breaking the cycle of recidivism before it starts is the right thing to do, both fiscally and morally,” Commissioner Harold Haralson said.
The project is funded by a portion of Cleveland County’s Public Safety Sales Tax, which was approved by voters in November 2019.
Stacy said the renovations to the 30-year-old building have been needed for many years and were obvious to the county when the PSST was being developed.
“I can’t say how much I appreciate the citizens being willing to invest in that facility. We’re really looking at putting in programs that will help rehabilitate and address some of the issues of the kids who come to the Couch detention center,” Stacy said, adding that commissioners are working with local nonprofits to provide programs to address issues the juveniles are experiencing, not just house and release them.
Construction will be contracted out due to the specific renovation needs, Stacy said.
“My hope is that during this critical time that they’re with us, we’re able to address some of the issues that are creating the need for those juveniles to be there, and hopefully we can put them back into society in a much better position than they came to us, so that they can go on to be productive members of society and we can address some of the issues they are dealing with,” he said. “If we can change lives there, and we can do something to rehabilitate and to help those kids, I think it’s an advantage to all of us.”