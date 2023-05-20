Cleveland County commissioners Friday awarded a total of $170,000 in American Rescue Act (ARPA) funds to four local organizations that assist veterans and their families.
Commissioners Rod Cleveland, District 1, and Rusty Grissom, District 3, presented checks for $30,000 to the Dale K. Graham Veterans Foundation; $67,000 to Envision Success for Veterans; $67,000 to Lexington’s VFW/American Legion Post 301; and $6,000 to the Norman VFW Post 4890.
The money comes from $4 million in ARPA funds set aside by the county for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, county officials also awarded $330,000 to American Legion Post 88 in Norman.
Friday’s awards bring Cleveland County’s total ARPA investment in veterans to $500,000.
The funding is the latest example of the county’s strong commitment to area veterans and builds upon the natural collaboration and existing coordination already found among these local organizations, Cleveland and Grissom said.
“Today, on the eve of Armed Forces Day, Cleveland County is proud to partner with these organizations in an effort to help hundreds of veterans, service members and veteran families receive the benefits they deserve,” Cleveland said. “Along with improving their quality of life, these well-deserved benefits come back to Cleveland County as income when those who have served our nation purchase goods and services here, creating long-term economic impact for our community as a whole.”
The VFW/American Legion Post 301 in Lexington and Norman-based Envision Success will use the majority of their ARPA dollars for much-needed building and technology improvements, according to representatives.
“The veterans of southern Cleveland County are excited to use the provided funds from the grant towards improving our building,” said Jimmy Hight, American Legion Post 301 historian. “We would like to thank the commissioners for putting needed emphasis towards the veterans in the county.”
Dale K. Graham and the Norman VFW Post 4890 will use the funding to expand their outreach to area veterans and their spouses.
“The county’s support for veterans through ARPA funds will be critical in the recovery from the pandemic,” said John Foti, Dale Graham’s chief executive officer. “These funds will strengthen our efforts to serve all those veterans who were unable to receive help throughout the pandemic.”
When the ARPA funds first became available, county officials sought input from the community, Cleveland said.
“They told us they wanted the county’s share of ARPA money to support people, infrastructure and economic recovery,” he said. “Funding these veteran organizations aligns with those goals.”
Grissom said supporting Cleveland County’s 22,000 veterans is a high priority for commissioners, and Friday’s ARPA funds distribution is reflective of that commitment.
The county also supports a full-time veteran services coordinator who works directly with veterans and in collaboration with local veterans’ organizations.
“By allocating ARPA dollars where they are most needed, our county is able to build on the natural collaboration and existing coordination already found among our local nonprofits,” Cleveland said. “Leveraging those existing resources here in Cleveland County increases efficiency and expands our ability to provide services to those who were most severely impacted by the pandemic.”
