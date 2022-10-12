After Cleveland County commissioners withdrew their support for a controversial business improvement district, the Norman City Council struck a public hearing from its Tuesday regular meeting.
Mayor Larry Heikkila announced at the start of that meeting that the applicant for the district withdrew its request. Cameron Brewer, a local business owner who is chairman of the formation committee, emailed the city a request to withdraw it, the email indicated.
The proposed Business Improvement District (BID) would encompass downtown Norman and would be paid for by a small percentage of their assessed tax value of properties within the boundaries of the district.
The money would be used for improvements within the district.
To be formed, the petition must contain either a majority of property owners’ signatures, signatures from property owners representing more than half the land in the proposed BID, or both, according to state law.
BIDs are part of the mayor’s economic development vision for Norman, Heikkila said during his campaign and at the council’s goal setting retreat in July.
Commissioner’s vote
Cleveland County Commissioners earlier Tuesday unanimously voted to withdraw the county’s support for the BID over concerns that the county is not eligible for ad valorem taxes.
Norman City Attorney Kathryn Walker has argued municipalities in Oklahoma may actively participate in BIDs, citing state law that says more than half the land “liable to be assessed under the proposal” is required to sign. Commissioners have reached out to Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn to determine whether, under state law, the county could actively support the BID in light of their concerns over ad valorem taxes.
With the vote, the county has effectively given notice to the city that it will participate in the BID only if its supporters exceed 50% of the assessed property value in the district, said District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland.
The motion was passed after District 2 Commissioner Darry Stacy asked the county to clarify its initial motion, which was to simply rescind its support of the BID.
Commissioners previously voted in support of the BID in June.
Before the vote, District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson accused Cleveland of “unilaterally” undoing his vote for the district in June.
“You made that motion, and for 60 days, that question was up, and you never said anything until we brought it up here,” Cleveland said in response. “You could have done that.”
Combined, the city and county own 18.84% of land in the BID.
Both have been factored into the 56% majority previously cited by Walker.
Without county support, the percentage dips below 50% in favor.
As many as 42 property owners accounting for more than 33% of the area’s BID percentage filed protest letters with the city last month.
Local attorney Brad Goodman said there were 63 businesses “against” the bid as of Friday.
Commented
