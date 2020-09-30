Cleveland County received an increase of over $4 million of CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds from the state of Oklahoma.
State Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, said the county was originally given just over $1 million of CARES Act funds because the formula was “disparaged” toward Cleveland County.
“[The formula] was only used in unincorporated areas,” Weaver said. “In other words, you’re not including Moore or Norman or Noble in this particular area. So, they didn’t count the population like they should.”
Legislators in Cleveland County then approached Gov. Kevin Stitt about these problems, asking him to take a look at the issues, Weaver said.
“Gov. Stitt did take a look, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, but … we are all pleasantly pleased with the outcome,” Weaver said. “We went from a million to now an added $4.7-million. Which we believe is very fair with these distributions.”
Darry Stacy, Cleveland County Commissioner District 2 said local officials were very relieved to receive this added funding as it would allow them to cover the costs of their initiatives.
Stacy, who heads up the county’s CARES team, said most of the funding already had been spent but was reimbursable by federal Treasury guidelines.
“[It went toward] the infrastructure that we put in place to manage and help protect both employees and constituents from the virus, to hiring people to actually do extra cleaning and sanitizing and to personal protection equipment,” he said.
In addition, the City of Norman has received approximately $9.6 million in CARES Act funds, with some dollars already utilized, Anthony Francisco, director of finance for the city of Norman, said.
Francisco said about $750,000 was used for extraordinary expenses for COVID-19, such as purchases of personal protective equipment and salary expenses for employees who were sent home during the “Healthier at Home” initiative.
“We also received additional Community Development Block Grant funding, which is being used for emergency rent and utility bill payment assistance for low-income residents of Norman and to further homeless initiatives,” Francisco said.
The spending of about $7 million of the CARES Act funds will be decided by the Norman City Council at a later date, Francisco said.
“There are fewer restrictions on how those funds will be used,” he said. “The Council will discuss how to allocate those funds at their retreat next month.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.