The Cleveland County Health Department has won a grant for syphilis testing that must be completed by the end of the year.
The grant was awarded by the National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention, an arm of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county received $25,000, which it using for point-of-care testing. The agency will then provide information to those who test positive, including referring them to facilities that can provide treatment.
“This is the first time we applied and received,” said Mary Bixler, public information officer for the Cleveland County Department of Health.
According to the CDC website, syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease that can cause serious problems without treatment. It develops in four stages that have different signs and symptoms, including fever, swollen lymph glands, sore throat, patchy hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches, and fatigue.
Pregnant women can transmit the disease to their unborn children, which can lead to cataracts, deafness, seizures, and death.
Bixler said that there has been some confusion about tests because many state services require income-based eligibility requirements.
“It is for anyone who is susceptible,” she said. “With projects like this, there is no eligibility requirement. Anyone can get it.”
As a stipulation of the grant, tests must be used before the end of the year, however, lab work may be performed into the new year. To ensure that patients can get their syphilis test, Bixler recommends that they make an appointment as soon as possible.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, the disease is only transmitted through vaginal, anal or oral sex, and that those who are sexually-active can lower the likelihood of contracting it by limiting their number of sexual partners, as well as properly using a latex condom.
Tests are administered through the clinic, which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information, call 321-4048 or 794-1591 for the office in Moore. Walk-ins are from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with the last check-in at 4, but the department recommends individuals call in advance to ensure a spot.
