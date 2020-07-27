Cleveland County rejected the third most absentee ballots out of any county in the state.
As first reported by The Oklahoman, the Oklahoma State Election Board reported that 3,614 absentee ballots in the state were rejected during the June 30 primary. Of that number, the Cleveland County Election Board reported 357 rejected absentee ballots. Tulsa County was first with 1,181 rejections and Oklahoma County was second with 786 rejections.
Even with the rejections, Cleveland County still counted a record number of 11,157 absentee ballots, considerably more than the 3,228 total absentee ballots requested in the June 2016 elections.
Absentee ballots can be rejected for several reasons, Cleveland County Election Board secretary Bryant Rains said. Reasons include if an affidavit envelope is incomplete, not attested, not returned or not signed, or if a ballot is not received in time, not notarized or not witnessed due to a photo ID not being provided.
“(The voters) have to fill (the affidavit) out with their name, they have to sign it, put the election that it’s for and then have either a notary sign that and notarize the affidavit … or they attach their ID to it,” Rains said.
According to information provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, Cleveland County rejected three absentee ballots for affidavit incomplete, one for affidavit not attested, 31 for affidavit not returned, 87 for affidavit not signed, 148 for ballot not received on time, 76 for not notarized and 11 for not witnessed.
According to information provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, out of the 357 absentee ballots rejected, 111 of them were Republican, two of them were Libertarian, 208 of them were Democrat and 36 of them were independent.
Reese Gorman
(405)366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
