In an ongoing effort to foster recovery from addiction and mental health issues for justice-involved individuals, effective July 1, 2021, the Cleveland County Adult Drug Court and Mental Health Court programs are being renamed “Treatment Court” and “Wellness Court” respectively.
“As we all know, labeling and messaging matters, particularly when working with persons dealing with addiction and mental health issues," said District Judge Michael Tupper, who presides over the Treatment Court and Wellness Court programs. "‘Treatment Court’ and ‘Wellness Court’ are much less stigmatizing and more accurately connote the mission of these programs as well as the goals we are trying to achieve with the participants."
Since its inception in 2000, the newly-renamed Cleveland County Treatment Court has graduated over 750 participants. The newly-renamed Wellness Court began operations in 2006.
Collectively, these programs handle justice-involved persons who would otherwise be going to prison and instead divert them into an intensive program of comprehensive substance use treatment, therapy and counseling, medication and case management, close supervision and full accountability.
Treatment courts are a proven effective strategy to reduce recidivism among substance-addicted, nonviolent offenders with criminal histories. Nationally, 75% of individuals who complete such programs are not re-arrested. These courts yearly save up to $14,000 for every individual they serve and return as much as $27 for every $1 invested.
The Cleveland County Treatment Court and Wellness Court programs are judicially-supervised court dockets that reduce correctional costs, enhance community safety and improve public welfare. In these programs, seriously addicted individuals, as well as those dealing with severe mental illness, remain in treatment for long periods of time while under close supervision. Court participants must meet obligations to themselves, their families, and society.
To ensure accountability, they are regularly and randomly tested for substance use, required to appear frequently in court for the judge to review their progress, rewarded for meeting goals and sanctioned for not meeting clearly stated obligations.
Research continues to show that treatment courts work better than jail or prison, better than probation and better than treatment alone.
Some of the Cleveland County Treatment Court’s successes include the following: 759 graduates; 80% graduation rate; 98% employment rate upon graduation; 8% recidivism rate; and over $20 million in taxpayer savings over the past five years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.