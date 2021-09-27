With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially endorsing a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those who are at least 65, have underlying conditions or are at risk due to their occupational setting, the Cleveland County Health Department encourages those eligible to get the booster.
In mid-August, the Cleveland County Health Department announced they would give booster shots to the severely immunocompromised, but now — with the new guidance from the CDC — they are offering booster shots to people 65 and older and people who are at least 18 and work in high-risk environments including education and healthcare.
This is where people tend to get confused, Madison Bryan, Cleveland County health department public information officer said. The recommendation made in mid-August referred to people who were “severely immunocompromised,” meaning there was a very specific threshold individuals had to meet in order to qualify for the booster dose, she said. But this new guidance allows dosage for a wider range of conditions for people in those age groups.
Also, individuals 18-49 years with any underlying medical conditions also qualify to receive a booster dose of Pfizer. Those underlying conditions can be found on the CDC’s website.
“People 18 to 64 who are at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupational or institutional setting are also able to receive a booster shot if they believe it benefits them based on whatever conversations they may be having with their health care provider,” Bryan said.
The CDC advisory committee only recommended the booster shot for individuals 65 years of age and up and those with underlying medical conditions but not for those at risk due to their occupational or institutional setting. This recommendation was overruled Friday by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who recommended the boosters for individuals in high-risk occupations.
“The two groups of people that (the CDC) were really trying to get boosters into were teachers — who are at risk of being exposed to COVID in the classroom — and healthcare workers who are in the face of COVID patients and have risk of being infected,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the chief quality officer at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center. “I wasn't too surprised that (Walensky) would support boosters for healthcare workers. And I think a lot of people understand that teachers are in a high risk category (as well) where they're exposed to kids, oftentimes in schools that don't require vaccines or masks.”
Due to this new guidance, IMMYLabs will be hosting a vaccination drive for healthcare workers at Norman Regional Health System so they can have an opportunity to receive their booster dose of Pfizer. The drive is in partnership with the state health department and Norman Regional Health System.
The first drive will be Tuesday at the Porter campus and then Thursday at the HealthPlex.
“As an integral part of our community, keeping all health care workers protected and available to serve is a critical step in the overall health of our entire county,” said Sean Bauman, President & CEO of IMMYLabs. “All of us on the IMMYLabs team are honored to jump in and help Norman Regional so they can continue to focus on doing their job safely and effectively.”
For other people who qualify for a booster dose, the county health department says they are giving them out at all of their vaccination drives.
“We actually have a ton of a vaccine available throughout the state so people don’t need to go to somewhere special for the booster dose,” Bryan said. “They can come to the county health department, they could go to a pharmacy, their health care provider, an urgent care or an IMMYLab (pod).”
According to Bryan, no proof is required in order to get the booster, but recipients are highly encouraged to bring their vaccination card showing they did in fact receive two doses of Pfizer prior to this third dose. This helps indicate which shot they’re going to receive, she said.
The health department is encouraging all eligible people to go ahead and receive a booster dose as it adds an extra layer of mitigation and protection against COVID-19.
“These vaccines help prevent severe illness and widespread transmission of variants, and so it just helps us make sure that we can get as many Oklahomans receiving those recommended doses as possible just so they have optimal protection,” Bryan said. “But obviously, we also like to say that we know individuals are going to take personal responsibility for their health and those around them and that they'll make the best decisions based on their health and their own needs.”
They haven't received authorization yet, but Bratzler said he expects that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be approved for booster doses in the near future. But, as of now, only Pfizer has been approved for a booster dose.
President Joe Biden on Monday received his booster dose of Pfizer on national television while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on the floor that he too had received the booster dose in an effort to encourage others to do the same.