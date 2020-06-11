The number of Cleveland County residents requesting absentee mail-in ballots has jumped 225 percent compared to the same period four years ago, county election officials said Thursday.
Election officials said they’ve already received requests for 10,482 mail-in ballots. In the June 2016 primary election, only 3,228 absentee mail in ballots were requested.
Although the rise in requests for absentee mail in ballots cannot be attributed to one specific reason, Kathy Singer, the Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary, said the increase could be related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some residents may be worried about expected lines at polling locations, she said.
In-person early voting for the June 30 election will take place June 25-27 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds Building E located at 615 E. Robinson in Norman.
Singer said her office is taking precautions and following social-distancing recommendations when in-person early voting commences.
Employees at the polls will be wearing personal protective equipment, she said. Voting booths will be placed 6 feet apart from each other and will also be sanitized and cleaned periodically throughout the day.
There will be two lines for voters to choose from when they arrive at the fairgrounds, Singer said. The lines will have spaces marked off at 6 feet apart. In order to reduce the risk of contamination, voters will only be allowed to enter through one door and exit through another one.
Although the lines may appear long, they do move fast, Singer said. Early in the morning and late in the afternoon are usually the busiest times for early voting. In addition, Friday and Saturday are usually much busier than Thursday, Singer said.
Early voting, also called in-person absentee voting, will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25-26. On June 27, voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters must bring an ID.
For absentee voting by mail, voters must fill out an application in writing or use the Oklahoma State Election Board’s voting portal. Application forms are available on all county election board websites as well as the State Election Board’s website. Voters can also request a ballot by writing a letter to the Cleveland County Election Board.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is June 23 at 5 p.m.
Due to the state of emergency caused by COVID-19, Oklahoma now allows mail-in voters to either mail in a copy of their photo ID or voter registration card or use a notary.
Mail-in ballots must be received no later than 7 p.m. June 30.
For more information on early voting and voting by mail, visit the Cleveland County Election Board’s website.
Reese Gorman
Follow me @reeseg_3
