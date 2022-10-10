Cleveland County commissioners will again decide whether to withdraw their support for a controversial business improvement district — a move that would kill the plans, city officials said Friday.
Following the Monday national holiday, Indigenous People’s Day, the commission will discuss if it will rescind its signature on the petition in support of the Downtown Norman Business Improvement District (BID) at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Districts are a defined area wherein property owners agree to pay a fee based on a small percentage of their tax assessed value, square footage and linear footage of their parcel. In order to form, the petition must obtain a majority of the property owner’s signatures. It is also subject to approval by the Norman City Council.
The district will use the funds to pay staff, target marketing and event facilitation, and improvements to sidewalks such as beautification efforts. Districts are designed to increase foot traffic to businesses and increase sales.
Some are critical of the county and city’s involvement in the district because public bodies do not pay taxes and are not business owners.
The city and county’s land holdings contribute 18.84% to the 56% majority it has so far reached. By law, municipalities can choose to be assessed and participate in the BID, City Attorney Kathryn Walker has said.
City Clerk Brenda Hall told The Transcript that if the county withdraws from the petition, support would fall below the majority required, and the council would be unable to take action Tuesday night.
District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Rod Cleveland said he wanted to give fellow District 3 Commissioner Harold Haralson an opportunity to clarify his motion in June that the county should only sign the petition after the city did.
Days later, City Manager Darrel Pyle signed it on behalf of the city prior to council consideration and a public hearing planned Oct. 11.
Cleveland signed the petition for the county.
Commissioner Haralson called Cleveland’s signature “premature,” and that he did not intend for the county to be a driving contributor to the majority of signatures during the Sept. 27 meeting.
However, Haralson and District 2 Darry Stacy did not offer a second vote to the motion to rescind the signature which forced the item to fail.
Haralson did not return a request for comment on that decision, nor on his original motion in June.
Cleveland said Friday he placed the item on the agenda again to give Haralson an opportunity to clarify his comments last week and in light of a letter the commission received from a local attorney in the district. Haralson did not respond to a request to comment for this story.
The letter
Attorney Tracy Schumacher hand-delivered a letter to the commission Sept. 30 stating her reasons the county should rescind its support.
Schumacher pointed out that it was not the private sector’s role to subsidize improvements to publicly-maintained property. She also asked the commissioners questions regarding their awareness of the power of the district’s abilities to bond based on the fee revenue, and undertake capital projects such as a parking garage.
Since 2016, the county has pursued the construction of a parking garage without success.
In addition to Cleveland County and the City of Norman, the Campus Corner Merchant Association and the Downtowners Association participated in an initial study for a parking garage.
County commissioners believed at the time that the University of Oklahoma could be interested in a future partnership.
BID formation committee chairman Cameron Brewer has said the district would not take up large capital projects.
“There are other economic development tools and mechanisms available in Oklahoma for improvements at a larger scale, but that is not what is being proposed here with this BID, and should never be used for that purpose over a 10-year period,” Brewer said.
Schumacher also asked if commissioners were aware that the BID could close the street “in front of our businesses for a pedestrian mall.”
If the city and county joined the district, it allows the BID to “force private property owners and small businesses to pay for a service that is not needed and that is not wanted by many,” Schumacher wrote.
She also stated the listed improvements would not enhance “the health, welfare and well-being of residents of the City of Norman,” which was stated in the city’s resolution dated Sept. 13.
Cleveland told The Transcript in a text message Friday that he read her letter.
“I appreciate the points she made,” he said, but had no further comment.
Schumacher said Friday that she has discussed the district and her letter with Cleveland.
“I’m glad they’re going to reconsider it, because without the county and the city this BID does not succeed,” Schumacher said.
Criticism
If the city of Norman and Cleveland County were to support the BID, their land would bring to roughly 56% the percentage of property in favor, Brewer estimated in September.
Combined, the two public entities have 18.84% of the land in the district, according to the city clerk’s office.
As many as 42 property owners, which account for more than 33% of the area’s BID percentage, had filed protest letters with the city last month. Local attorney Brad Goodman, who is opposed to the district, said he filed additional protests with the clerk Friday, which brought the number of businesses “against” to 63.
Critics have pointed out that the city and county have contributed to the majority, despite the fact that their properties are tax exempt.
Walker said in an email Monday that both the city and county are liable to be assessed, according to the proposal.
In Section 39-106 of Title 11, it says the petition must be signed by “the owners of record of more than 1/2 of the area liable to be assessed under the proposal,” she wrote. “The City and County are owners of property liable to be assessed under the proposal.”
Commissioner Cleveland said he has asked county district attorney Greg Mashburn to weigh in on whether, by statute, “the public property can be used in the counting as a majority of property owner to qualify the BID before the council for approval.”
Council to vote on BID
Because districts fall under the purview of city government, the Norman City Council must approve it in order to legally form and hold a public hearing.
The hearing is slated for Oct. 11, Walker told the Transcript last week.
BIDs are formed for 10-year terms, but the council can vote to dissolve it, as can the board. Bylaws for the district indicate the board intends to seat 51% of the board with property owners “or their designee” within the district.
The board can also be composed of tenants, representatives of nonprofits, “persons with specialized experience such as attorneys, architects, accountants,” and city and county government officials, the bylaws state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.