An old battle for a project withdrawn from city council consideration by a developer has resurfaced in county government days away from the municipal election.
Mayoral candidate Larry Heikkila stated in a forum that the county was pursuing and intended to build an arena during a forum, The Transcript reported
“We’re [county] looking at people who are going to manage it, we are going to work with the university, the city — we’ll do everything we can to put that in, which is for me the realization of a dream,” he said during the Chamber of Commerce forum.
Heikkila is chairman of the county's excise board. As a trustee of the county industrial authority, he serves on that board along with Charles Thompson and all three county commissioners — Darry Stacy, Harold Haralson and Rod Cleveland. Stacy and Haralson endorsed Heikkila and contributed to his campaign.
As reported by the Transcript, the University of Oklahoma Foundation sought tax incentives through the University North Park tax increment district in 2018 to build it.
The project was met with resistance from council and ended up in court after former OU general counsel Fred Gipson filed a 2018 lawsuit to force the foundation to hand over numerous records he alleged were subject to the state open records act. The parties settled.
The foundation withdrew its request in July 2018, which prevented the council from voting on the project and protected it for future council consideration. Then-spokesman for the foundation Chip Carter said the foundation agreed not to pursue tax incentives. Attorney for the foundation Sean Rieger said it was withdrawn due to lack of council support.
The Transcript contacted municipal candidates to survey their support or concerns about voting for an arena if elected.
County takes action
The county's industrial authority asked the consultant firm Convention Sports & Leisure in December to update a feasibility study on the arena it performed on behalf of the county in 2015, District 1 Rod Cleveland said in an interview with the Transcript last week.
“We approved a contract with Hilltop Securities last week as a financial advisor for the authority,” Cleveland said.
Hilltop's website shows a division that specializes in municipal financing.
CS&L said in 2018 that the arena and entertainment district together could generate as much as $2.1 billion in total spending over a 30-year period and $275 million in total taxes, of which $90 million would account for the arena alone.
Local commercial real estate developer Sassan Moghadam said the county's apparent “takeover” of the project was news to him, despite having been in contact with District 2 Darry Stacy since early 2020 about the project.
Moghadam said he wanted to see a coalition organize, including commissioners, to take up the arena as a viable tourism draw and avoid the mistakes of the past –- such as a high amount of sales tax incentives at the city's expense — which led to its demise before council in 2018.
“I've always been a supporter of the arena,” he said. “Bringing outside dollars into the Norman, not only from out of town but out of state tourism, and an entertainment venue around it that would liven up our city a little bit so that as adults we could walk into that area even if we're not going to go to the game. When Norman has a home game, you can feel electricity. Outside Norman, people are coming in."
The arena would be open to OU, but numerous other events such as competitions, concerts and conventions, Moghadam. While getting a commitment from OU as an “anchor tenant” would be important for its success, he speculated that the university did not need to be a driver of the project as it had been in the past.
Moghadam said he is not an arena developer and does not have the money to invest in it.
“The project is way out of my league,” he said. “That's not what I do. I'm not an arena builder or operator.”
University spokeswoman Mackenzie Scheer said in a statement that it was open to considering a partnership in the arena.
“OU has a strong relationship with Cleveland County and the City of Norman, and has long collaborated on areas of mutual interest. The university routinely assesses its athletics facilities, working to ensure a premier experience for student-athletes, fans, and the wider OU community. In the event the County or City wishes to propose an idea for consideration, the university is certainly open to considering it,” the statement reads.
The arena candidates
Some city council and mayoral candidates strongly favor an arena if a proposal comes before council for approval.
Heikkila has touted it as a path to economic development through tourism. Council candidates Scott Dixon for Ward 8, Doane Harrison, who is vying for the Ward 4 seat, and Alex Torvi for Ward 6 have expressed strong support for an arena to boost sales tax revenue.
Other candidates were more cautious about supporting it. Mayor Breea Clark said her support would depend on more information, such as where it would be built and how it would be funded.
Gale Hobson, in Ward 4, said many factors would be part of her decision.
“The impact on local businesses, financial considerations, Ward 4 citizens' concerns, and University students' input should be carefully considered, discussed in the open, and all views carefully reviewed before a Council vote,” she said.
Candidate for Ward 4 Teresa Borum said there were too many variables to issue her support, but speculated it would benefit the city if it draws tourism dollars, new businesses and jobs.
Borum also echoed the sentiments of mayoral candidate “Midway” Bob Thompson, who has stated that a large project should be put to a vote if it involves sales tax incentives. The charter does not require a vote to approve tax increment projects, but as Chair of the Charter Review Commission, Thompson suggested last year that the council consider it – despite the commission's absence of a recommendation on the matter.
As first proposed, Thompson said the project would have used both city sales tax and property tax.
“It's a very large, very longterm project that carries with it some significant risk to the city's treasury should it not succeed commercially,” Thompson said. “I'm in favor of pursuing an arena as a matter of a public vote. If it were proposed as a general obligation bond project, it would require a vote as well.”
Thompson also said he would only support it on council if the outcomes are “tangible and measurable” and if the financing mechanism was a property tax increment finance incentive rather than sales tax.
“This would also require the cooperation of our county partners,” he said.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock said the project interested him and favored property tax increment financing or public-private partnership as long as the district did not "extract resources from other parts of town."
Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman declined to comment. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler, her opponent John Argo, and Ward 4 candidate Helen Grant did not respond to a request for comment. Mayoral candidates Alice Stephenson-Leuck and Dr. Nicole Kish did not return a request for comment.
The Transcript sought comment from Stacy and Haralson regarding the county’s interest in the arena after Cleveland was unable to answer additional questions. Spokeswoman for the county Joy Hampton said Stacy referred the newspaper’s questions to Haralson, who has been the lead on the project. Haralson did not respond.