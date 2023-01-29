Norman welcomed its newest inductee to the Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Association Hall of Fame on Friday.
She loves long walks, cuddles, and there’s nothing she enjoys more than a chicken nugget from Chick-Fil-A.
She is also a dog, and she works for the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.
Willa, as she is known, was inducted as a companion animal for helping children who have experienced physical and sexual abuse.
Willa’s experience is not so different. She was born in a puppy mill and was mistreated throughout her life.
Her handler, Amber Dodson, who works for the DA’s office, is surprised that she could overcome her own trials the way she has to support others.
“She’s very sweet and very gentle. She can walk into a room with kids and know exactly what she is there for,” Dodson said. “She is calm, she is very relaxed all the time, and she provides a calming presence, which all therapy dogs do, but she is just special.”
Willa was rescued from Broken Arrow and rehabilitated in Tulsa for a few months before being relocated in January 2020 to Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, where she was trained as a therapy dog.
It was there she met Dodson, who brought her to Norman where she was enlisted at Human Animal Link of Oklahoma (HALO) for further training.
Terri Smith, HALO president, met Willa in 2020 and was impressed by her disposition, considering her abuse as well as her age, 8, which is older than most therapy dogs start their training.
“She was an older dog with a lot of baggage,” Smith said. “Willa was very quick to learn. She has the ability to reach into the human psyche and heart and knows where her boundaries are.”
John Otto is her veterinarian and the one who nominated her for her distinction.
“I love it. It’s the best thing in the world,” Otto said. “When you can bring in an animal that is basically abused and neglected, and to have her be trained at a women’s prison, and to have her go in a courthouse to help children who have been abused and neglected – it’s a win-win situation. It doesn’t get better than that. It’s a story from a Disney movie.”
In November, only children 13 and under were allowed to testify with therapy dogs like Willa. Since then, now anyone under 18 can sit on the stand with canine companionship.
As her handler, Dodson sits on the stand with Willa and the children.
“We go and we sit on the stand with them. I have to be there with her, but we sit on or near the witness stand depending on how the courtroom is set up,” Dodson said. “They have their very own leash they get to hold and walk her in with.”
Children have the option to sit with Willa, as some children are afraid of dogs or allergic. Dodson said every child she’s worked with has taken her up on the offer, except one.
“The response has been overwhelming. They have loved her,” she said. “It has been comforting for our kids, who have to talk about probably the hardest things they will have to talk about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.