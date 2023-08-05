Norman Public Schools could soon have a school resource officer in every school if negotiations with the city, the school and the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office come to fruition.
The police department provides eight school resource officers and one supervising officer for the program in the district’s high schools and middle schools, but 17 elementary schools do not have an exclusive full-time officer.
Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason told The Transcript this week his office has stepped up to hire 17 deputies to fill those slots, pending the outcome of those negotiations.
The average cost of a Norman police officer is more than $90,000, City Manager Darrel Pyle told the Council Tuesday.
While it was not known how much the average pay is for a deputy, Chairman of the Cleveland County Commission Rod Cleveland said funding would be addressed at the county level.
“I am waiting on a detailed plan and upfront total cost (including cars, equipment, supervision) from the Sheriff,” Cleveland told The Transcript. “I will submit to the Cleveland County Justice Authority, for their consideration to help fund the upfront cost of the SRO programs out of the Public Safety Sales Tax, above the past approved commitments to the Cleveland County Detention operations.”
Voters approved a 1/8 cent sales tax for the county in 2019
The authority’s next meeting is Aug. 21.
FOP in support
President of the Fraternal Order of Police, Robert Wasoski said the union has given the city its full support, despite the fact that school resource officers are expected to increase through the city’s own half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST).
Voters approved the tax in 2015 to fund capital projects and boost staffing levels in the police and fire departments, in particular 13 school resource officers.
“I had a conversation with Chief (Kevin) Foster and I told him we were OK with it,” Wasoski said. “As long as we can get a memo of understanding that these positions and any future positions are protected and are at some point going to be filled by NPD.”
Revenue for PSST has underperformed in recent years and needed subsidies from the general fund as recently as June 2022 when the council allocated $570,691 to the special sales tax fund. The council has boosted police to help fill open staff positions after numerous officers left for other jobs or retired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wasoski said it’s the union’s intention “to protect those future jobs.”
He also credited Mayor Larry Heikkila with starting “a conversation” to full staff schools with resource officers, even if the city did not have the funds to do so.
It was no surprise to Wasoski after the mass shooting incident in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school in May 2022.
“There’s SROs in the high schools and middle schools, but if there’s a target that somebody’s going to attack, it’s going to be an elementary school. That’s a way more vulnerable target and it’s a way more vulnerable population that they can attack,” Wasoski said. “It only makes sense to have officers in those locations. Whether the city doesn’t want to budget or can’t budget for the extra SROs or it a combination of inadequate staffing, something needs to be done.”
Heikkila said he was grateful that the city and the county could partner to keep kids safe.
“The safety of our school children is paramount,” Heikkila said. “In this day and age that means law enforcement officers in every school. These law enforcement officers are not just security guards, they are also mentors and friends to the students.”
Norman Public Schools did not respond to a request for comment on the matter earlier this week.
