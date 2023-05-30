Cleveland County Commissioners are inching closer to spending millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds after voting Tuesday to obligate more than $16 million to qualified applicants.
The vote was a formality since county departments and organizations seeking funds have yet to turn in their budgets, District 1 Commissioner Rod Cleveland said.
After the budgets are submitted, commissioners will again consider approving them.
District 3 Commissioner Rusty Grissom asked Cleveland during Tuesday’s meeting if their vote meant spending plans could not be altered.
“Well, we are obligating it to take it to the next step,” Cleveland said. “Now we’re honing it down more to specific projects.”
The county also plans to update its 2022 Recovery Plan — a document that lists spending priorities — in July after new rules for spending ARPA funds were released by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to Melissa Houston, a consultant for 929 Strategies.
929 Strategies provides consulting services in public policy advice, government relations and regulatory affairs, according to its website.
The rules expand a county’s discretion in the use of emergency response funds, she said.
The timeline for budgets to be submitted for the obligated funds is not clear, but Houston said the timing is still important.
“There is no hard and fast due date,” Houston said of budgets. “The county has until December 2024 to obligate the money and December of 2026 to spend it, but we are aware of the timing, and that’s why you see some projects already completed and some are in progress.”
Houston said timing for projects is important because of the federal deadline to the spend the funds.
“You don’t want to spend money on something that can’t be done by 2026,” she said.
Budgets are submitted to a team which includes county staff, 929 Strategies, ADG, an architecture and engineering firm, and an auditor on retainer, Houston said.
“We’re making sure that it’s eligible according to the federal guidelines,” she said.
The county recently awarded ARPA funds in the amount of $330,000 to American Legion Post 88; $170,000 to non-profit organizations that serve veterans; and $500,000 to the Virtue Center, an outpatient facility for mental health and substance abuse treatment.
Additional recipients for ARPA money approved Tuesday, according to the 2022 Recovery Plan are the county health department ($3 million); Norman Regional Health System for pandemic response ($1 million); public health needs at the county fairgrounds ($5 million); non-profit organizations to address negative impacts of the pandemic ($1.5 million); the county judicial system ($1 million); county juvenile behavioral health needs ($1 million); healthy living initiatives at Lake Thunderbird ($1 million); broadband internet enhancement ($100,000) and county workforce partnerships ($2 million).
