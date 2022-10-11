On Tuesday, Cleveland County commissioners issued a 14-day countywide burn ban.
Recent rain has not been enough moisture to offset fire concerns, said Cleveland County Emergency Management Director George Mauldin, who works with countywide fire departments and brings concerns to the board.
The ban prohibits setting fire to forest, grass range, crop or other wildlands, campfires, bonfires and burning trash.
Enforcement will be carried out by local law enforcement. Any person convicted of violating the ban would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500, by imprisonment for not more than one year or both.
Outdoor cooking in approved cooking appliances is permissible with due caution.
