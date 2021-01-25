Cleveland County has seen an increase of almost 15,000 new registered voters since last January, data from the Oklahoma State Election Board shows.
In January of 2020, the county had a total of 156,961 registered voters. By Jan. 15, 2021, that number had increased by 14,870, rising to 171,831, according to the state election board.
Republicans saw the largest increase in voters, adding 7,097 to their party in the county. Cleveland County rose from 75,192 registered Republicans in January of 2020 to 82,289 as of Jan. 15, 2021, the data shows.
Democrats saw an increase of 3,656 voters since last January. The total number of registered Democrats in Cleveland County now stands at 55,733, as of Jan. 15.
Since the Oct. 9 deadline voter registration deadline for the 2020 November General Election, there have been a total of 1,041 new registrations: 350 Republican, 74 Democrat, 68 Libertarian and 540 Independent.
As of Jan. 15, the total breakdown of Cleveland County’s registered voters by party affiliation is as follows (not all of these individuals are eligible to vote in the Feb. 9 Norman City Council election):
Republican: 82,289
Democrat: 55,733
Independent: 32,310
Libertarian: 1,499
Of the 171,831 registered voters in the county, only 45,668 people are eligible to vote in the upcoming city council elections.
According to data provided by the Cleveland County Election Board, the ward in Norman with the most eligible voters is Ward 5 with 11,007. Ward 3 has 10,824 eligible voters, Ward 2 has 9,779 eligible voters, Ward 1 has 7,836 eligible voters and Ward 7 has 6,222 eligible voters, the county election board said.
As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, the county election board has mailed out 2,392 mail-in ballots, and has received 309 of them back.
The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Feb. 3. Voters must also get their mail-in ballot notarized in order for it to be accepted. Election day is Feb. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.