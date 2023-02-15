The Well has received an award from the Urban Land Institute as 2022’s Outstanding Public Initiative.
Cleveland County’s Wellness Square, known as The Well, was honored earlier this month as part of the Urban Land Institute of Oklahoma’s Impact Awards.
The awards highlight projects that exemplify best practices in the responsible use of land and create thriving communities with their contributions to the public.
As a partnership between the Cleveland County Health Department and the county, The Well offers fitness classes, cooking and gardening instruction, financial wellness and healthy living classes in addition to health department public outreach with 14,000 square feet of classroom and meeting space.
The Well, 210 James Garner Ave., is also home to the Norman Farm Market, which operates on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the year.
It’s the hub for public information gatherings and Cleveland County veteran coordinator Charlie Neely, who assists local veterans applying for services. Also, the Norman Regional Health System has a clinic inside The Well.
Kate Cooper, director of community engagement at The Well, said getting the facility to the way it operates today has required diligence and hard work from everyone involved.
“Being recognized by ULI means a lot to our entire team,” Cooper said. “We were such a partnership from the very beginning, and so, seeing this all come to fruition has really been an honor.”
Cooper said the facility consistently stands out as a place for community and generally reflects their values as a place for inclusion.
Melody Bays, executive director of The Well, said to see the masterplan from 2018 come to life has been a dream come true. Bays added the community response since the complex opened in November 2021 has been more positive than they could have asked for.
“To be a public servant and get recognized for The Well by a prestigious organization like ULI – I’m blown away,” she said.
Cleveland County commissioner Darry Stacy said The Well’s leadership team and various community partners made the endeavor possible.
“I am truly honored to have been part of this project from the beginning,” Stacy said in a statement. “The entire team from the architects to the people who teach classes at The Well contributed to the success we see today. “
