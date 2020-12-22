Couple charged in connection with child sexual abuse claims
An Oklahoma City couple was charged Dec. 16 in Cleveland County District Court following multiple allegations of child sexual abuse.
Joseph Michael Miller, 69, faces 11 felony counts, including nine counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 12, one count of first-degree rape and one count of performing lewd or indecent acts in the presence of a minor.
Shelley Rae Miller, 58, faces two felony charges of enabling child abuse after she allegedly allowed two underaged children to be sexually abused by Joseph, according to a court affidavit.
Oklahoma City police followed up regarding a rape report Aug. 25 that occurred previously in Oklahoma City between December 2011 and April 18, 2014, the affidavit states.
During an interview with a girl who is now 17, she said when she was 10, Joseph started touching her inappropriately in April 2012, and Joseph tried to play off at least one incident when Shelley walked in, according to the affidavit. She also said she witnessed him touch another child inappropriately.
According to the affidavit, the girl reported the incidents to a Department of Human Services caseworker.
Also, the girl said that she and the other child in the case told Shelley about the abuse, and she allegedly beat them. The police were notified because Shelley denied the abuse in 2012.
The girl also said Shelley limited the amount of food the kids received and Joseph made derogatory comments about the girls’ bodies, the affidavit states.
A second girl that was interviewed said she reported sexual abuse instances to Shelley at least twice, who accused her of lying, according to the affidavit.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Judge Jequita Napoli issued arrest warrants Dec. 16 for the Millers.
Joseph’s bond was set at $100,000 and Shelley’s was set at $10,000. Both bonds were posted Monday.
Shelley is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference with Special Judge Scott Brockman at 9 a.m. Feb. 16. No court dates are set yet for Joseph.
Ponca City man faces felony lewd acts charge
A Ponca City man was charged Dec. 8 in Cleveland County District Court with one felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
Jesse Edwin Forsyth, 44, allegedly forced a then-14-year-old boy to touch him inappropriately and perform oral sex upon him in December 2018, according to a court affidavit.
Norman police attempted to reach Forsyth but never received a call back, the affidavit states.
Special Judge Scott Brockman issued an arrest warrant Dec. 16, with a bond of $30,000, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
Forsyth is not currently in custody at the county jail, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office website.
