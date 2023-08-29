An Oklahoma City man was charged with child abuse in Cleveland County.
In June, Joshua Joel Chaney, 32, was charged with one count of child abuse after Oklahoma City police alleged Chaney punched a child unprovoked in the chest.
Court documents stated police were called on April 7 to the 2000 block of SW 95th Street for a reported child abuse allegation. When police arrived, they obtained video surveillance depicting Chaney punching the child in the chest, grabbing the child by the shirt, saying something, and then walking away.
On April 12, the child was forensically interviewed at the Mary Abbott House. The probable cause affidavit stated the child disclosed they were sitting on the couch, and Chaney hit the wall. The child then said they asked what the noise was, and Chaney walked up to them and asked, “What did you just say to me?” and then assaulted them.
The affidavit stated the child had a visible red mark on their chest, and there was video evidence of the abuse.
Chaney was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest on July 12. He was later released on a $50,000 bond that was posted on Aug. 2.
Norman man charged with assaulting police
Dillon Ace Riley, 27, was charged with escaping felony arrest and assault and battery on a police officer.
According to court documents, police were dispatched on June 1 to the 600 block of S. Webster for a disturbance.
The affidavit stated the call notes informed the officer that Riley was in an altercation with a woman. When the officers arrived, they allegedly knocked twice with no answer, but could hear a man ask if the woman had called the cops.
The officer alleged Riley opened the door and aggressively stepped toward him. The officer wrote that he raised his hands to keep Riley from advancing, but he swatted it away.
Afterwards, “he balled his fist towards his side and appeared to square up as if in a fighting stance,” the officer alleged. “Based on the defendant’s behavior, I believe he intended to fight me.”
The court documents further stated that the officer closed the distance between them and Riley, grabbed him by the midsection, and tackled him but struggled to get Riley handcuffed because he rolled around and squirmed.
The court documents stated medical was called to check on Riley after he had been handcuffed.
“He had minor cuts on his neck and face,” the officer wrote. “I sustained abrasions to my right forearm, left elbow, and knees.”
After Riley was transported to the Cleveland County Jail, the officer alleged that Riley ran away from him. Once he was caught, police alleged he was uncooperative to staff and had to be “taken down” and shackles placed on his legs.
Riley has since been released on a $1,500 bond that was posted on June 5.
Riley is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26 on the preliminary hearing conference docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.