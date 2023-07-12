The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office seized almost $45,000 worth of marijuana and cash after a traffic stop led to an alleged drug bust in Norman.
Richard Evern Washington, 37, Fort Worth, was charged with trafficking illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activities.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Washington drove a black four-door Sedan in Moore, averaging 80-85 mph, well above the posted speed limit. The deputy followed behind Washington and conducted a traffic stop on the west side of I-35.
“I peered through the back window, and the driver completely disappeared from my view as he leaned over into the passenger seat,” Deputy Colton Harris wrote in the affidavit.
Harris wrote in the affidavit he observed a cell phone operating GPS, a cell phone on Washington’s lap on a call, multiple fast food containers, and a black duffle bag in the backseat.
The deputy also said there was an aroma “so overwhelming emitting from the vehicle it made my throat sting.”
Harris wrote this led to his suspicion of Washington being involved in illegal activities.
A canine was called to assist with the search of Washington’s vehicle. While waiting, Harris requested traffic control help because other drivers failed to follow the law, and he had difficulty exiting his patrol vehicle.
Harris had Washington step out of the vehicle and asked for consent to search the car. The affidavit stated Washington denied permission and denied having large sums of money and drugs in the Sedan.
Harris said the canine alerted to the air sniff, and the vehicle was searched for drugs. The affidavit stated the large black duffel bag in the backseat had 20 large sealed bags of marijuana.
More marijuana, in dozens of large sealed bags, were found in the trunk.
According to the affidavit, in the vehicle’s front passenger seat was a Nike fanny pack with multiple bundles of currency. In the rear driver-side seat was a drawstring backpack with numerous bundles of United States currency. The defendant also had $553.41
The affidavit said the total amount of marijuana is approximately 81.196251 pounds. The total United States currency was $42,134.41.
Norman man accused of making death threats
A Norman man was arrested after police were called for a disturbance on July 6.
Johnny Campbell, 53, was charged with threatening acts of violence, public intoxication, and having controlled dangerous substances.
According to the probable cause affidavit, police were called because Campbell told a woman he was going to “blow her up.”
The arresting officer, Edward Nickerson, wrote he verbally contacted Campbell through the bathroom door at Firehouse Subs and recognized Campbell’s voice from previous interactions.
The affidavit stated Campbell had slurred speech and an alcoholic drink in his hand when he opened the door. Therefore, he was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
“The defendant stated he had meth in the brim of his hat. I located a small clear baggie that contained a small crystalized rock that I call Methamphetamine by my training and experience,” Nickerson wrote.
Campbell was transported to the Cleveland County Jail without incident. A court date wasn’t displayed on the Oklahoma State Court Network website.
